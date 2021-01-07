Carthage started the game playing at Joplin’s pace but finished playing at its pace.
In a game of two halves, the Tigers went into the break with a one-point lead after the Eagles’ halfcourt style and traditional 2-3 zone defense gave them fits early on. At halftime, Carthage coach Scott Moore preached to his team to get back to playing fast and getting out in transition for easy buckets.
The Tigers (10-5) took that to heart, outscoring Joplin (5-6) 27-9 in the second half en route to the 44-25 triumph in a Central Ozark Conference opener on Thursday night at Joplin High School’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
“Really, I think the first half was Joplin’s pace,” Moore said. “Coming off the big win against Strafford on Tuesday, it took a lot of energy to beat Strafford. We maybe didn’t have our best energy back right away. At halftime, we said ‘We have to come out and play Lady Tiger basketball, not Lady Eagle basketball.’ That second half we saw that’s how we should play against them for 32 minutes, not just 16.”
Joplin coach Luke Floyd was more than happy with his team’s performance coming off a 16-day layoff over Christmas break.
“I thought we played really good defense in both halves,” Floyd said. “I think we got tired a little bit and lost our legs. I thought Carthage made great adjustments. They came out and started to read our zone a little bit. They were able to get some skip passes against it that led to some easy buckets. Overall where our girls are at and where we started the year, I’m extremely pleased. I thought the first half was one of the best first halves, if not the best halves we have played all year.”
Holding a 17-16 lead entering the second half, Carthage started to create separation from Joplin at the 4:36 mark in the third quarter when Sophie Shannon grabbed an offensive rebound and collected the putback to make it 22-18.
Shannon’s bucket ignited an 11-2 run for the Tigers capped by a 3-pointer at the top of the key from Hailey Fullerton at 1:56 and a mid-range jumper from Kianna Yates with 23 ticks left to increase the advantage to 33-22.
In the fourth quarter, Carthage continued to push the tempo, starting with Yates hitting Fullerton in transition for the layup to make it 35-22.
After Fullerton knocked down a free throw and a layup, Yates nailed a floater in the lane, and then she made a cross court pass to Fullerton for a fastbreak layup for a 42-22 lead with 3:16 to go.
“Credit to Joplin and their 2-3 zone — they scramble around, they protect the paint to try to keep you out and force you to shoot 3s,” Moore said. “It’s not easy to shoot in this big airport hangar of a gym. Teams traditionally don’t shoot well here. We went into halftime and said ‘Let’s penetrate. Let’s reverse the ball. Look for post players, look for some diagonal passes inside.’ That got us some easy buckets and that kind of settled us down a little bit.”
Fullerton scored a game-high 17 points, hitting one 3-pointer among six field goals and 2 of 3 free throws. Brinna Ream was right behind with 13 points while Yates added 10.
Brooke Nice had a team-high eight points for Joplin, while Emma Floyd chipped in six.
Up next, Carthage is set for a road rematch with COC rival Carl Junction at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The last time the two faced the Bulldogs squeaked past the Tigers in a 52-51 thriller at the Freeman Lady-Eagle Classic on Dec. 10.
“They are excited for that one,” Moore said.
Joplin resumes play at Webb City on the same date and time.
“I want our girls to believe in what we’re capable of,” Floyd said. “I thought we battled until the very end tonight, and that’s extremely encouraging.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.