SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Catholic bounced back from a six-point halftime deficit Wednesday to defeat the Carthage girls 47-40 and eliminate them from the Pink and White Holiday Basketball Tournament at the Drury University gymnasium.
Carthage led 23-17 at intermission but was outscored 15-6 in the third quarter to drop behind 32-29 at the end of the third.
“A poor shooting second half doomed us down the stretch tonight,” said Carthage coach Scott Moore. "The kids worked hard, executed the plays, got themselves good looks. The shots just didn’t fall.”
Lauren Choate was the only Carthage player in double figures with 12 points.
The Tigers (5-4) will play at Strafford at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.