PITTSBURG, Kan. — Olathe North rebounded from a 25-22 halftime deficit to topple Carthage’s girls basketball team 57-53 Saturday for fifth place in the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament.
Kianna Yates led Carthage and all scorers with 27 points. Lauren Choate was the only other Tiger in double figures, with 10.
Olathe North used a 20-15 scoring advantage in the third quarter to pull ahead.
Carthage (8-8) will host Seneca on Thursday.
