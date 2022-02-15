CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage girls basketball team wasn't short on toughness and resiliency late in the game.
The Tigers overcame a 36-23 halftime deficit but they ultimately fell short to Branson 72-65 in overtime on Tuesday night at CHS.
Carthage outscored the Pirates 38-25 in the second half. The Tigers forced overtime thanks to a running 3-pointer from Kianna Yates with time expired.
But Branson used an 11-4 surge in the only overtime period to outlast Carthage in a hard-fought finish.
“We didn’t come out with our normal energy to start the game and dug ourselves a 13-point hole at halftime," Carthage coach Scott Moore said. "However, thanks to a Kianna half-court shot at the buzzer, we were able claw and fight our way back to send the game into overtime.
“Unfortunately, our game-long foul trouble caught up with us in overtime and four starters fouled out. Branson made their free throws and we could not muster the points we needed to pull out the victory.”
Taylor Foster and Chloe Grimm scored 21 points apiece to lead the Pirates. Aubree Williams added 13 points for Branson.
Leading Carthage (11-13, 2-5 COC) was Sophie Shannon with a game-high 27 points. Yates finished with 19 points, while Lauren Choate chipped in nine.
“Our star of the game tonight was Sophie, who scored a career-high 27 points on Senior Night," Moore said. "Branson had no answer for her in the paint and she scored at will on them. Fellow senior, Presley Probert, had a good game scoring five points and made several good passes that led to baskets for teammates.”
Carthage plays at Ozark at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
