SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Carthage girls basketball team started fast and never looked back in a lopsided 69-27 season-opening victory over Hillcrest Tuesday night on the road.
"We came out with great energy right from the start tonight," coach Scott Moore said. "Our press forced several quick turnovers and the girls did a great job of converting those into points."
Kianna Yates fired in a game-high 33 points to lead the Tigers.
"Kianna had a great game," Moore added. "She was unstoppable in the open floor and the girls really fed off of her success."
In addition, Maggie Boyd tallied eight points for Carthage. Jaidyn Brunnert, Lauren Choate and Landry Cochran had six points each.
The Tigers play host to their annual tournament next week.
