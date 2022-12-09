Four players scoring in double figures Friday proved the balance that the Carthage boys needed to topple Webb City 70-48 in the semifinals and move to the championship of the 76th Annual Carthage Invitational.
Carthage, which led 36-18 at halftime, will meet Joplin for the title game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The four in double figures for the Tigers were Max Templeman with 23, Britt Coy 13, Justin Ray 12 and Trent Yates 10.
Barron Duda led the Cardinals with 12 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.