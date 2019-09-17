CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage girls golf team finished six shots back of Ozark to take second place in the Ecarthage.com Invitational on Monday at the par-71 Carthage Golf Course.
Ozark finished with a team score of 342, while Carthage came in with a 348. McDonald County (389) took third, with Webb City (394) placing fourth and Joplin (432) fifth.
McDonald County Lily Allman shot a 77, finishing in first place after winning a playoff hole against Carthage’s Sara Golden, who also shot a 77. Ozark’s Elizabeth Freeman carded an 80 to take third, while Carthage’s Hailey Bryant shot an 82 to finish in fourth place. Ozark’s Maddie Jenkins took fifth with an 84.
Webb City’s Sarah Oathout placed sixth with an 85, and Carthage’s Rylee Scott took eighth with an 88 to round out area players finishing in the top 10. Emily Delman led Joplin with a 94.
VOLLEYBALL
CARTHAGE WINSSIXTH STRAIGHT
CARTHAGE, Mo.—Carthage extended its winning streak to six with a 25-9, 25-14 win over Cassville in nonconference prep volleyball action.
Alexa Boyle collected 14 digs and 10 kills to lead the Tigers, while Paige Schrader had six kills and Sydnee Dudolski added five kills. Chloe Black handed out 26 assists, while Isabelle Howrey had seven digs.
Carthage is now 11-4-1 on the season.
Carthage won the Hickman Invitational on Saturday in Columbia, beating the tourney hosts in straight sets in the title match.
The Tigers went 5-0-1 on the day.
In the first match of the tourney, Carthage split two sets with Westminster Christian Academy (25-14, 20-25). The Tigers then won five-straight matches. Carthage earned wins over Boonville (25-11, 25-11), Fatima (25-19, 27-25), Smithville (25-14, 25-10), Blair Oaks (25-18, 23-25, 25-13) and Hickman (25-15, 25-21).
COUGARS WIN IN STRAIGHT SETS
College Heights went to 3-0 with a 25-11, 25-6 victory against visiting Marionville.
The Cougars were led by Catie Secker’s nine kills, Addy Thomas’ 16 assists and Emmy Colin’s 16 digs.
College Heights will host Jasper at 6 tonight.
NEVADA TOPS NEOSHO
NEOSHO, Mo. — Lindley Ferry’s 12 kills and Lindey Smith’s 20 assists highlighted Nevada’s win against host Neosho.
Nevada won 25-10, 25-18 to hike its record to 5-0.
Neosho, falling to 1-3, was led by Abby Jarvis with five kills and one service ace.
Nevada will play at El Dorado Springs tonight and Neosho will play Monett on Thursday.
MUSTANGS TOP CAVS
ANDERSON, Mo.—McDonald County defeated Thomas Jefferson 25-15, 25-12.
Katelyn Ferdig had 14 service points for the Mustangs, while Kaycee Factor contributed 22 digs.
McDonald County is at Carl Junction at 5 on Thursday. Thomas Jefferson is at Wheaton at 6 on Thursday.
Softball
EAGLES FALL AT HOME
East Newton earned an 11-0 win over Joplin in nonconference softball action at the JHS athletic complex.
East Newton’s Katie Kester was the winning pitcher. She struck out six and allowed just one hit in five innings.
Kester also drove in four runs on two hits. Kayla Higginbotham and Makenna Brasier contributed two hits apiece for the Patriots.
Layni Merriman had the lone hit for Joplin. Brittany Shryock was charged with the loss in the circle.
The Eagles (0-9) host Carthage (6-8) at 4:30 today.
Lions travel to face Gorillas in first MIAA conference test
