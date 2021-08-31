CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage grabbed the lead on Tuesday in the annual Papa John's Challenge at the Carthage Municipal Golf Course.
The Tigers posted a four-player total of 188, followed by Webb City 200, Joplin 208 and Carl Junction 222.
Monday's first round at Schifferdecker Golf Course was canceled by lightning. The final round will be played Wednesday at Briarbrook Golf Course.
Hailey Bryant of Carthage claimed the individual lead with a 6-over-par 41 on the front nine, three shots in front of teammate Ava Lacey and Joplin's Drew Yockey.
The Tigers' Caitlin Derryberry was fourth with 46, and Webb City's Sydney French, Laya McCallister and Sophia Coulson tied for fifth with 47s.
Rylee Sprague was low for Carl Junction with a 52.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.