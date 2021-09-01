CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Hailey Bryant and her Carthage teammates secured top honors on Wednesday in the final round of the annual Papa John's Challenge golf tournament.
The Tigers carded a final-round 189 for a 377 total to win the team crown in the tournament, which was shortened to 36 holes after Monday's round at Schifferdecker Golf Course was canceled by lightning.
Webb City took second with 198-398, Joplin was third with 213-421 and Carl Junction was fourth with 222-444.
Bryant followed Tuesday's 41 at Carthage with a 2-over-par 38 at Briarbrook for a 8-over 79 total. She finished eighth in last season's Class 3 state tournament at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
Sydney French of Webb City placed second with a final-round 44 and 91 total. The Cardinals' Laya McCallister was third with 93, one shot ahead of Carthage's Caitlin Derryberry and Ava Lacey.
Joplin's Drew Yockey and Webb City's Sophia Coulson tied for sixth with 99, followed by Joplin's Sophia Schwartz with 104 and the Eagles' Kenna Haley and Carl Junction's Rylee Sprague with 106.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.