Carthage great Felix Wright remembers Marty Schottenheimer

Marty Schottenheimer brought Felix Wright into the National Football League.
“I met Marty in February or March of 1985 when they brought me into Cleveland to meet me, to work me out, to take me to dinner,” said Wright, a Carthage product who played eight years in the NFL. “He had gotten the job in mid-1984 when the Browns let Sam Rutigliano go. He took over as the interim, and then they made him the permanent coach in ’85.
“I had played 2 1/2 seasons for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League. The crazy thing was I wasn’t on the radar of any NFL team, but they were up there watching a (quarterback) we had traded for at midseason named Dieter Brock. There were a bunch of scouts up there looking at him. While they were watching him, I’d had a couple of good games. Then when they came to watch him in the playoffs, I actually had four interceptions in the (semifinal) game against Toronto off a quarterback named Condredge Holloway. Then we went to the Grey Cup to play Winnipeg in Edmonton, and I got another interception in the championship game. That’s what got my opportunities back in the league. There were five teams, and Marty pretty much outtalked and outbid all the other teams that were interested in me.”
Schottenheimer, who won 200 games in 21 seasons as an NFL coach, died Monday night. He was 77. He had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014.
Wright played for Schottenheimer for four years in Cleveland, the first two on special teams and as a backup cornerback before he moved into the starting lineup in 1987 at free safety.
Schottenheimer left Cleveland to become head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1989. And when injuries depleted the Chiefs’ secondary before the 1994 AFC championship game at Buffalo, Schottenheimer called Wright and signed him for that game even though he had not played in the regular season.
Schottenheimer’s honesty is one of the first things that caught Wright’s attention.
“When you get up to that level, it can get pretty political,” Wright said. “When I went to Houston training camp in 1982, I felt that’s the best I’ve ever played football in my whole career. I really felt that I was the best safety and/or cornerback that we had in training camp. But I got caught up in some numbers stuff, and they ended up letting me go because they were going to play guys they had already paid and were making the most money.
“When Marty told me none of that made any difference to him, he was going to play the best player, regardless if he made $150,000 or $1 million ... when you get a guy like that, you’ll go out and run through a wall for him.”
Schottenheimer was an old-school coach.
“His speeches, he always had the speech where, ‘There was a gleam.' I don’t know if he used that in Kansas City, but I know after every game in Cleveland, he’d have the Super Bowl trophies up there to remind us what we’re working for.
“I remember him being a tough, old-school coach to where we practice like we play. And we played well, practiced hard, unlike today where you can only have a certain amount of days you can hit and have contact.”
Schottenheimer also gave Wright a couple of nicknames.
“Every time we played on national TV on Monday night, for whatever reason I was always able to come up with an interception," he said. "So he named me ‘Mr. Monday Night.' I still have some people up here (in Cleveland) who call me 'Mr. Monday Night' when they see me. In practice, I used to intercept Bernie (Kosar) and Gary Danielson every day. It was just a big competition, which is the way it needed to be back then. So he gave me the nickname of ‘The Pickmaster.’ Marty definitely changed my football life. He convinced me to come to Cleveland and came through on his word when he told me he was going to give me an opportunity. And he put me in a position where financially I was able to help my family.”
