SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Carthage boys basketball team picked up a gritty 59-50 non-conference win over Hillcrest on Friday night on the road.
The Tigers (12-2) fell in an early 11-10 hole, but used an 8-5 spurt in the second quarter to take a 18-16 lead at the break.
Carthage outscored Hillcrest 41-34 the rest of the way to pull out the victory.
Max Templeman fired in a game-high 21 points to lead the Tigers. Clay Kinder and Justin Ray each contributed 12 points, while Joel Pugh had nine.
Hillcrest was paced by Cole Griesemer with 12 points.
Carthage opens play with Shawnee Mission South on Wednesday in the Chanute Ralph Miller Tournament.
