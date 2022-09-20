CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage boys soccer team scored three goals in the first half and four in the second to defeat Webb City 7-0 in Central Ozark Conference action on Tuesday at David Haffner Stadium.
Carthage improved to 7-2 while Webb City fell to 4-5.
Scoring goals for the Tigers in the first half was Silas Laytham (2nd minute), Welle Welle Jr. (21st) and Jorge Mendez-Lopez (40th). Carthage's scoring consisted of Welle Jr. twice (57th, 59th), Mendez-Lopez (60th) and Edson Ordonez (80th) in the second half.
The Tigers host McDonald County on Thursday while Webb City goes to College Heights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.