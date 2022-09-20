CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage boys soccer team scored three goals in the first half and four in the second to defeat Webb City 7-0 in Central Ozark Conference action on Tuesday at David Haffner Stadium.

Carthage improved to 7-2 while Webb City fell to 4-5.

Scoring goals for the Tigers in the first half was Silas Laytham (2nd minute), Welle Welle Jr. (21st) and Jorge Mendez-Lopez (40th). Carthage's scoring consisted of Welle Jr. twice (57th, 59th), Mendez-Lopez (60th) and Edson Ordonez (80th) in the second half.

The Tigers host McDonald County on Thursday while Webb City goes to College Heights.

