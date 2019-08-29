Four years, six meetings, six wins.
That sums up the Carthage football team’s recent dominance of Nixa, a team the Tigers will face today as they open their 2019 season. But despite what recent history may suggest, 15th-year Carthage coach Jon Guidie isn’t keen on allowing his team to overlook the Eagles once the Central Ozark Conference clash kicks off tonight at 7 at Nixa High School.
“We’ve been telling our kids that they can’t head into this game not expecting a challenge,” Guidie said Thursday. “To me, this is the typical Nixa team. They have some new faces on both sides, but it’s the same kids. They’re big, strong, physical and athletic. Plus they’re well-coached. So we expect a battle.”
Last season, a 38-7 triumph over Nixa in Week 1 ended an infamous four-year streak of season-opening losses for the Tigers. It also marked Carthage’s sixth straight win over the Eagles since 2015, with two of the meetings taking place in district playoffs.
This year, Carthage — coming off an 11-2 season that ended in the Class 5 state semifinals — takes on a Nixa squad that’s attempting to bounce back from its first losing season of the past decade. The Eagles finished the 2018 campaign with a 3-7 record and suffered a 42-41 loss to Parkview in the first round of the district playoffs.
The Eagles return nine starters and 24 lettermen from last year’s squad.
“Their quarterback (junior Reid Potts) does a great job of running their offense. They have some playmakers at receiver and they have a couple of kids who run the ball hard out of the backfield,” Guidie said. “So, they’re very multiple in what they do offensively. It’ll be a big challenge for us defensively, for sure.
“Offensively, I think we have to be very good up front in sustaining our blocks because they do a really good job of filling gaps and running through. So, our offensive line is going to be challenged in that regard. And then just the opposite of that, our defense has to get off blocks and pursue well. Because again, they’re very multiple in what they do. So, we have to be very sound in executing our assignments.”
Carthage opens the season with returning starters at 11 different positions — five on offense, five on defense and one on special teams.
“First of all, we need to limit our mistakes in all phases of the game,” Guidie said. “And that includes our special teams. Nobody I think probably practices special teams as much as they would like to for the first week. You’re just so busy trying to install offense and defense that you don’t put as much time into it. The thing is, you don’t have to win with special teams, but you certainly don’t want to lose by it.”
Among the familiar faces returning from last year’s offensive unit that averaged 41.8 points per game last season is junior quarterback Patrick Carlton, who recorded 2,469 yards and 35 touchdowns in nine starts as a junior.
Carlton will be joined in the backfield by senior Tyler Mueller, an all-COC running back who rushed for 987 yards and 15 touchdowns as a first-year starter. And up front, CHS will be led by returning starters Oscar Campaign and Brenner Ocana, both seniors.
“We think we have our kids ready, and we’re going to find out pretty quick,” Guidie said. “We had a good week of practice and got in everything we wanted to get in. It’s just a matter of showing up, executing what we have and limiting mistakes. Every team tries to start the season on a good note, and that’s our objective this week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.