SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Carthage boys soccer team started fast and held off Capital City 3-2 in its opening game of the Kickapoo Shootout on Friday in Springfield.
Carthage, improving to 10-2, has now won five straight contests. The Tigers resume play with Lee's Summit West on Saturday.
In the first half, Carthage benefitted from two goals — one from Welle Welle Jr. in the eighth minute (assisted by Eric Garcia) and Silas Laytham in the 40th minute (Welle Jr.).
The Tigers took a 3-0 lead when Garcia found the back of the net in the 47th minute. The goal was assisted by Laytham.
Capital City picked up its goals in the 64th and 80th minute, respectively.
