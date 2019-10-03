The Carthage football team hopes to keep a 1-2 showing in the past three weeks in the rearview mirror as it opens the second half of its season tonight at Branson (1-4).
Kickoff is slated for 7 at Pirate Stadium.
“Big-picture wise, we still have a goal out there that we can obtain,” Carthage head coach Jon Guidie said. “So hopefully we can get them back going and reach for that goal.”
Carthage fell to 3-2 on the year after suffering a 32-7 loss to Webb City last Friday — its most lopsided setback since Sept. 22, 2017, when it fell 49-7 to Carl Junction. The Tigers also came up short in a Week 3 shootout against Joplin, falling 56-55. The team’s three wins came in convincing fashion over Nixa, Carl Junction and Neosho.
“On one hand, you’re glad to have (Webb City and Joplin) out of the way,” Guidie said. “But on the other, you’d like to play them over and hopefully do some things differently. But as far as our kids are concerned, we’re just ready to move on and see what the second half of the season brings us.”
Tonight the Tigers take on a Branson team that’s suffered four straight losses since a 42-29 win over Republic in its season opener. Two of the Pirates’ setbacks were one-score deficits against Neosho and Ozark. Branson lost 42-0 to Webb City and 48-7 to Joplin in its two most recent outings.
“Branson is a little bit deceiving in terms of (its) record,” Guidie said. “They’re 1-4, but they’re two or three plays away from being 3-2 like us. That’s the message that we’ve tried to get across to our kids. We can’t just look at our record and not prepare like we need to prepare, because they could have the same record we have.”
Among the challenges Guidie said Branson will present is a fast-paced offense and an aggressive defensive unit.
“They do some nice things offensively with their no-huddle and their ability to spread the ball out,” Guidie said. “And defensively, I think they blitz or pressure 70 percent of the time. So our offensive line is going to be challenged, and they’ll have to have a big week for us.”
Guidie added that winning the turnover battle will be a big key for his Carthage team after surrendering an interception and one lost fumble to the Cardinals last week.
“If you look at our two losses on the year, we turned the ball over,” Guidie said. “And in the three wins, we didn’t turn the ball over with our first group. Really over the last few years, that’s been the single most telling sign — whether we’re able to win the turnover battle. So one of our keys this week is ball security. You know, we need to be able to hang on to the ball and cause turnovers on the defensive side.”
Carthage comes into the contest averaging 37.4 points and 460 yards of offense. Junior quarterback Patrick Carlton has gone 28-of-51 passing for 528 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he’s rushed 89 times for 690 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior running back Tyler Mueller has 656 yards and 10 touchdowns on 78 carries.
Defensively the Tigers are holding opponents to 19 points and 281 yards of offense. Linebacker Kale Schrader, defensive back D.J. Witt and linebacker Brandon Crow are the team’s leading tacklers with 55, 49 and 37 tackles, respectively.
Carthage, which recorded a 42-7 win over Branson last season, is 9-0 against the Pirates since 2010.
