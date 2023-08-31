CARTHAGE, Mo. — Both the Carthage Tigers and Branson Pirates are coming off of season-opening losses.
Carthage fell in a one-score game at Republic 20-14. Branson trailed Joplin 14-7 at halftime before seeing Joplin tally 21 points behind the speed and big-play ability of Davin Thomas in the second half. The Pirates lost 35-14.
Despite the loss, Carthage head coach Jon Guidie liked what he saw in Week 1 from an inexperienced group.
"I was really impressed and proud of them," Guidie said. "Eleven new starters on defense, you just don't know what to expect. They came out excited and played with a lot of passion. They made a ton of mistakes but played really hard."
The Tigers went into halftime up 7-0 but then gave up three straight scores. Guidie said he wasn't sure how they would respond, down 20-7.
Carthage responded with a score and a key stop to give the offense a chance. It marched down field and got to the four-yard-line but couldn't convert from there on multiple opportunities and trailing 20-14.
"It was heartbreaking to say the least," Guidie said. "I'm proud of their resiliency for being so young and inexperienced. It was a good thing to see. Hopefully it'll pay dividends down the road."
Guidie added that his team should be proud of parts of that game, but not proud of the result. Now, in Week 2, he looks to see a lot of those mistakes limited and to come away with a win at home against Branson.
"I think the biggest thing for us right now is we're a lot more competitive up front," Branson head coach Aaron Hafner said. "Just being able to match up a lot better on the offensive and defensive line will give us opportunities to win some ball games."
Hafner talked about being proud of how much better his team looked in Week 1 than they did a year ago.
Gage Depee led Branson last week with six solo tackles and also ran the ball for 94 yards to lead the team in rushing as well. Depee is a linebacker and fullback for the Pirates.
"He's as good as advertised," Guidie said.
Branson's Luke McCormick threw for 117 yards and added a rushing touchdown in Week 1.
Guidie noted that Branson could have been leading 21-14 at halftime against Joplin rather than trailing 14-7. The Pirates fumbled twice inside the five-yard-line in the first half.
"They gave Joplin all they wanted," he added. "I feel like they're much improved. They're running their offense well. They're flying around on defense."
Hafner noted that turnovers and a three-and-out possession coming out of halftime ailed his group in that game. He looks for his team to improve on that against Carthage along with special teams.
"Coach Guidie does a great job," Hafner said. "Carthage graduated a lot of kids but they're still a Jon Guidie football team. Their offensive line has four returning starters so for us, from a defensive standpoint, that's a concern. They're a big, physical group."
Hafner's key to attacking that physical front will be for his defensive front to keep the linemen off of their linebackers. Branson's linebackers made a mark in Week 1 and Hafner believes that keeping them free to run around and get to the quarterback will be a benefit.
Carthage's Brady Carlton had 195 yards last week on 7-of-12 passing and one interception. He also ran the ball 14 times for 55 yards and a touchdown. Running back Landyn Collins tallied 49 yards on 15 carries and scored the other Tiger touchdown.
Karson Murray pulled down three passes from Carlton for 76 yards. Langston Morgan had three more catches for 110 yards to lead the team.
Guidie said injuries hit the team in Week 1 as Collins went down in the second quarter at running back and he had not practiced through Wednesday this week. Coach is hopeful Collins will be able to go Friday. Morgan also dealt with an injury last week.
