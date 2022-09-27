CARTHAGE, Mo. — Another day, another win for the Carthage boys soccer team.
The Tigers (9-2) blanked Central Ozark Conference foe Carl Junction 8-0 Tuesday night at David Haffner Stadium.
Aldo Sanchez-Cancinos led Carthage with two goals, while Welle Welle Jr., George Laytham, Silas Laytham, Henry Hernadez, Eric Garcia and Jorge Mendez-Lopez found the back of the net each for the Tigers.
Carthage competes in the Kickapoo Shootout this weekend.
