Just two teams remain undefeated in the Central Ozark Conference through the first two weeks of the football season.
By the end of tonight, there will be just one.
Carthage (2-0) and Joplin (2-0) battle for the top spot in the conference standings tonight at Junge Field. Kickoff is slated for 7.
“I think our kids understand it’s a really big game as far as the conference standings,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. “It’s always a secondary goal of ours to compete for a conference championship. In that regard, it’s a big game. It’s a big game because it’s the next game, and it’s a big game because it’s Joplin.”
Joplin, of course, comes off an emotional 35-28 win over defending COC champion Webb City. Just days after the sudden passing of one of their players, Kadin Roberts-Day, the Eagles dedicated their performance to his memory and knocked off the Cardinals for the first time since 1990 in front of approximately 7,500 fans at Webb City High School.
The Eagles generated five takeaways and led by as many as 28 points in the triumph.
“I’m sure with tonight being their first home game since the passing of Kadin, it’s going to be another emotional time for them and that community — and understandably so,” Guidie said. “Their school, community, football team and coaches have done an amazing job of dealing with this adversity, and hats off to them for how they’ve gone about it. It’s brought their team and community closer, for sure, and it’s certainly going to be an emotional night for everybody.”
Joplin will pose the biggest challenge thus far this season for the Tigers, who have rolled through the first two weeks with 35-0 and 35-7 wins over Nixa and Carl Junction, respectively. Carthage is averaging 452 yards of offense per game, and its first-team defensive unit has yet to allow a score.
“We’ve done some good things on both sides of the ball early,” Guidie said. “We have to continue to be sound in what we’re doing against Joplin. Defensively, we can’t miss. They run a lot of zone read, so you have to be where you’re supposed to be and have your eyes where they’re supposed to be. We have to contain their quarterback, (Blake) Tash, and put some pressure on him. And we obviously have to know where (Zach) Westmoreland is at all times and limit the big plays. That’s one of the things we were able to do well against them last year.”
Carthage defeated the Eagles 35-14 in last year’s meeting at David Haffner Stadium.
“We were fortunate to get on top of them a year ago,” Guidie said. “They’re a really good football team that’s well-coached and has a ton of athletes. We’ll have to play well to stay in the game.”
With last week’s Joplin-Webb City game moved to Saturday, Guidie said he and his Carthage team were able to watch an online stream of the contest at the CHS fieldhouse.
“I saw much of the same as what they had last year,” Guidie said of the Eagles. “They have all of those skill players back who do a really good job. Westmoreland is probably the most notable one, but they have so many kids who can make plays. You know, their quarterback has been there for a couple of years now and does a great job of running their offense. Isaiah Davis is a big, bruising running back, and if you let him run downhill, he’s going to make you look foolish. … So they have a lot of weapons on the offensive side, and some of them play defense, too. They just have talent everywhere you look.”
And talent is one thing the Tigers don’t lack offensively, either. Quarterback Patrick Carlton is averaging 235 yards per game and has recorded three touchdowns. Running back Tyler Mueller has registered 326 rushing yards on 28 carries and already has six touchdowns. Kale Schrader, who’s had six receptions through two games, is averaging 11 yards per catch.
“Offensively my only complaint is the amount of penalties we’ve had,” Guidie said, referencing the 14 penalties that has cost Carthage 106 yards through two games. “Even though we’ve emphasized it quite a bit, we keep making those silly mistakes away from the ball. One of them cost us a touchdown last week, and another one cost us a first down. We ended up not scoring on either of those drives. So we can’t be sloppy and have to be mentally focused on what we’re doing.”
