It’s a Central Ozark Conference series that’s still in its adolescence, but one that Carthage coach Jon Guidie believes is quickly shaping into a rivalry.
“We’ve only played Joplin twice (recently), but it does feel like a big matchup each year,” Guidie said. “Two years they came down to our place, and it was a good game and we were fortunate to come out on top. And then last year it was a very exciting, high-scoring football game that came down to the very end. So we’ll see. In both games, home field was a huge advantage.”
Round 3 of the renewed Joplin-Carthage series kicks off at 7 tonight at David Haffner Stadium.
Defending Class 5 state champion Carthage (5-0, 5-0 COC) rides a 14-game win streak that dates back to Week 6 of the 2019 season. Joplin (3-3, 3-3), however, got the best of the Tigers in last year's meeting at Junge Field — a shootout that saw the Eagles stop Carthage on a potential game-winning 2-point attempt in the final seconds to hold on for a 56-55 win.
Carthage claimed a 35-14 win over over the Eagles in their first year in the COC in 2018.
“Like recent years, Joplin appears to be a very explosive team with some very explosive athletes,” Guidie said. “When they’re all healthy, they’re clicking on all cylinders.”
Despite an up-and-down start to the season, Joplin seemed to return to familiar form last week as it overwhelmed Republic for a 41-14 win at home. First-year starting quarterback Always Wright completed 26-of 28 passes for 302 yards and five touchdowns. And running back Nathan Glades, who was sidelined with a knee sprain in Joplin’s loss to Willard the week before, rushed for 212 yards on 23 attempts.
Still, Joplin has been one of the more difficult teams in the COC to read. The Eagles opened the season with a big 41-40 win over Webb City before falling by a point to a formidable Nixa team in Week 2. Joplin then lost to Ozark 51-43 in Week 3, beat Carl Junction 49-28 in Week 4 and lost to Willard 32-20 in Week 5.
“Again, I think Joplin has shown they’re a really good team when they’re healthy,” Guidie said. “They’re very talented offensively, but I also feel like we’ve played some very talented kids. Alex Baker from Carl Junction was a really good quarterback. The two receivers Branson had were really, really good. But Joplin’s kids are right up there will all of the ones we’ve faced.
“For them, offensively I think it starts with Glades. He’s a very explosive kid, and he burned us a couple times last year. You definitely have to know where he’s at, but if you put too much focus on him, then Wright is going to pick you apart in the passing game with very high-percentage passes.”
Through six games, Joplin has averaged 38 points per game while allowing 33.3 points.
Carthage, scoring 34.6 points per game while limiting opponents to 11.6, comes off a 42-7 win over Willard. The Tigers held a narrow 14-7 at intermission before scoring 28 unanswered points in the second half.
“I thought our kids up front just wore (Willard) down as the game went on,” Guidie said. “We kind of got after them on both sides of the ball, and our defensive line had many negative-yardage plays. So that was the second week in a row that our big guys were able to win the battles up front, and we’ll need some more of that Friday night against a talented Joplin team.”
The Carthage offense is averaging 402 yards per game, with most of the production coming via the run. Sophomore running back Luke Gall has 569 yards and nine touchdowns on 81 carries, while senior quarterback Patrick Carlton has 527 yards and 10 touchdowns on 87 carries. Carlton has also completed 37 of 51 passes for 587 yards and two touchdowns.
