SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It was a successful night for the Carthage and Joplin boys swim teams.

Carthage won the team title with 294 points and Joplin was the runner-up with 211.5 on Tuesday at the Kickapoo Invitational.

Monett (172.5) took third, followed by Kickapoo (164), Marshfield (119), Nixa (99) and Seymour (13).

The Tigers had a strong showing across the board. Kellen Frieling was victorious in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 48 seconds.

Carthage posted a quartet of second-place finishes. Frieling's teammate, Will Wallace, finished second with a time of 5:53 in the 500 free.

Braxton McBridge took second in the 100 breastroke (1:09) and 200 free (1:58). William Wright placed second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:16.

In relays, the Tigers also had standout showings. Carthage's 200 medley team of Frieling, Wallace, Wright and Eli Cox finished as the runner-up with a time of 1:50.

The Tigers' 400 free team of Frieling, Cox, Wallace and McBridge took second in 3:40.

Joplin claimed three individual events. Zane Newman won the 50 free (23.20 seconds) and 100 free (52.24), while Nathan Wardlow was victorious in the 200 IM in 2:13.

Wardlow also tied for second in the 100 free with a time of 53.45. Parker Hinman placed second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01 and took third in the 200 free.

In relays, Joplin's 200 medley team of Hinman, Wardlow, Newman and Ian Vermillion placed third.

