CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage suffered a 6-4 setback to Lebanon to open the day before ending on a superb note with a 12-2 victory over Aurora on Saturday afternoon at Carl Lewton Stadium.
Game two saw the Tigers (8-17) do their damage in every inning, scoring five runs in the first, two in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth.
Kanen Vogt, who homered, went 2 for 2 with two walks, four RBI and two runs scored. Parker Copeland added two hits and as many runs driven in, while Caden Kabance collected two hits and an RBI.
Copeland went the distance on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out one and walked one.
Kelton Brown suffered the loss for Aurora (16-6). Clayton Reed highlighted the Houn' Dawgs' offense with a solo home run in the fourth.
In the first game, Lebanon (16-6) broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Carthage responded with two tallies to trim the deficit to two, but Drew McBride notched a strikeout to end the game
McBride, Zackary Stewart, Isaac Ledbetter and Bennett Schnitzer accounted for eight of Lebanon's 10 hits. Ledbetter produced two RBI, while Stewart, McBridge and Schnitzer each had one.
Vogt allowed six runs on 10 hits through 6 2/3 innings for Carthage. Will McCombs collected an RBI double, while Kabance produced an RBI fielder's choice.
Kaden Kralicek scored on an error and McCombs came across on a bases loaded walk to account for the final scoring for Carthage.
Carthage hosts St. Mary's Colgan at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
