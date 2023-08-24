CARTHAGE, Mo. — After losing some key players to graduation, the Central Ozark Conference co-champion Carthage Tigers will look to continue their success with some new faces.
There were 17 starters lost to graduation last year, but the program will still be led by the conference’s winningest active coach in Jon Guidie.
In his 18 years at Carthage, Guidie has gone 163-48, and in his 25 years as a head coach has gone 210-73.
Carthage (11-2), shared last season’s league title with Nixa and lost just one COC game, a 22-21 defeat at the hands of Nixa in a week three game, before falling in the Class 5 state semifinals to eventual state champs Francis Howell 35-13.
Guidie will look to replace the talents of running back Luke Gall, one of the most prolific rushers in the COC, who is attending the U.S. Air Force Academy and defensive lineman Micah Lindsey, who will be playing for Pittsburg State. Also graduating was talented receiver Hudson Moore, who joined the Independence Community College squad.
Gall averaged an eye-popping 162.2 yards per game for Carthage last year, while scoring 21 rushing touchdowns.
Last year’s starting quarterback Cooper Jadwin also contributed 96.7 rushing yards per game and is among the Carthage payers lost to graduation. Guidie will look to junior Brady Carlton, who Guidie said has a great understanding of the Tigers’ offensive attack.
Junior Landyn Collins (5-foot-11/205) will look for carries from the halfback position for Carthage and two-way player senior Jonah Eby a linebacker, could also see some touches at running back.
The Class 5 Missouri coach of the year will need to replace a strong rushing game that averaged 323 yards a contest and helped the team average 38.8 points per game.
To do so, Guidie will look to a strong offensive line that returns four of five starters, including seniors Edward Carreto (second-team All-COC at 6-3/ 260) COC third-teamer Malachi Housh (6-0 290) and Greyson Browning (6-1/ 210) They will be joined by returning starter junior Taylor Stevens-Diggs (6-1/ 240). Guidie said Carreto’s size and a good junior season bode well for the Tigers. He said Housh (a three-year starter) is one of the strongest players ever to play for Carthage and said center Greyson Browning is a smart player.
Guidie said he also expects tight end Karson Murray to have a productive season.
Also expected to see playing time are junior wide receiver Jackson Hellinger (6-1/165) and junior wide out Langston Morgan (5’-0/160) who will likely be a two-way player for Guidie as a defensive back.
Senior Darrin Witt (5’-0/155) is expected to contribute as a receiver and sophomore Blayne Lillenkamp (6-1/225) will help out on the offensive line.
On defense, Guidie said the Tigers have good size and speed up front. On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers have no returning starters, but look to a number of new starters to contribute this season.
Guidie said senior linebacker Ryan Phillips (6-0/185) is the vocal leader on the defensive side and Eby (5-10/170) is a strong, athletic player. Junior Trevor Meadows (6-4/240) has made huge gains from last year, according to Guidie and is a defensive tackle that possesses speed to go along with his big frame.
Other Tigers looking to step up this season are senior defensive end Orey Bader (6-4/210) and junior defensive tackle Nolan Brown (5-11/235).
Guidie will also look to a number of sophomores to contribute on defense, including defensive end Landon Bland (6-4/210), twin brother of offensive lineman Blaye Lillenkamp; linebacker Cooper Lillenkamp (6-1/190) and defensive back Braxton Ralston (5-11/160).
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25: at Republic
Sept. 1: vs. Branson
Sept. 8: at Nixa
Sept. 15: vs. Carl Junction
Sept. 22: at Neosho
Sept. 29: at Ozark
Oct. 6: vs. Webb City
Oct. 13: at Joplin
Oct. 20: vs. Willard
