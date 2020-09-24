Carthage and Webb City were the first two football teams in the Central Ozark Conference impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic when their meeting slated for last week was canceled due to a mass quarantine that included most, if not all, of the Tigers’ starting lineup.
For Carthage, the effects of that quarantine didn’t end there.
Head coach Jon Guidie said it wasn’t until Thursday that 15 of his quarantined starters were able to return to practice, leaving unbeaten Carthage (3-0, 3-0 COC) with a short prep week heading into its tilt with Branson (2-2, 2-2) tonight at 7 at David Haffner Stadium.
“We basically had a day to prep, and we still have a couple starters out,” Guidie said. “We hit it pretty heavy, pretty hard and fast and furious to try and get these guys going. So everything is a concern right now — conditioning, execution, timing and basically anything you can think of. With most of your kids out for the last two weeks, you wonder how you wonder how they’re going to respond.
“I’m really proud of our younger guys who filled in in those guys’ absence. They kept the ship afloat until we got those guys back. And I told the kids that this could be a blessing in the long run because it gave all these younger kids more practice reps and evaluation time. So that’s just going to get them better and continue to build the program.”
After being idle for two weeks, the Tigers are tasked with defending their home field against a Branson team that has a plethora of weapons on offense.
The Branson trio of quarterback Tristan Pierce, running back Cristian Berumen and wide receiver Brady Blackwell have accounted for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. Pierce has 612 yards and five touchdowns through the air, while Berumen has tallied 226 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and Blackwell 420 yards and five touchdowns receiving.
In a 49-15 win at Neosho last week, the Pirates totaled 473 yards of offense and were led by Pierce, who threw three touchdown passes to wide receiver Brady Blackwell. Pierce went 13 for 20 passing for 275 yards, and Blackwell had 205 yards on seven catches. Berumen chipped in two touchdowns on the ground for Branson and tallied 61 yards on 12 carries.
“If you look at them from last year — and, of course, we played them twice last year — they have nine starters back on the offensive side,” Guidie said. “They’re good players. They’re nice, big kids up front, and their quarterback is pretty good at executing what they like to do. … They have a receiver who’s one of the better ones I think in the conference.”
The Branson defense, limiting opponents to 25.8 points per game, presents a unique challenge for Carthage as well, according to Guidie.
“I think more so than anyone in our conference, they present a lot of different looks with a lot of different fronts, stunts and movements,” he said. “So they really put a lot of stress on your offensive line, and this obviously isn’t a very good week for our offensive line to have to navigate that. But hopefully we’ll come out as prepared as possible and hold our own up front.”
The Pirates have won two consecutive games — defeating Carl Junction 21-20 and then Neosho — since opening the season with a 42-6 loss to Nixa and a 26-16 loss to Ozark.
Carthage claimed a 35-14 win over Ozark, a 21-20 win over Carl Junction and a 42-7 win over Neosho before seeing its game with Webb City canceled last week.
The Tigers, averaging 32.7 points per game, are led by senior quarterback Patrick Carlton, who’s passed for 454 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 239 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Luke Gall, who hasn’t played since Week 2, leads the team in rushing with 333 yards and five touchdowns.
Carthage is 11-0 against Branson since 2010. The Tigers picked up two wins over the Pirates last season, earning a 16-7 triumph in the regular season and a 48-10 triumph in the first round of the district playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.