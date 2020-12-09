Ellie Johnston ignited Mount Vernon’s offense in the opening minutes, and the Mountaineers rolled past Joplin 54-12 on Wednesday night to complete the first session of the 24th annual Freeman-Lady Eagle Classic at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Johnston, a 5-foot-8 senior, tallied 10 points in the first five minutes as Mount Vernon (2-0) took a 15-6 lead. She scored her first basket on a drive down the lane, turned an offensive rebound into a three-point play, drove for a layup after a steal and hit a 3-pointer from the right wing.
“We rely a lot on her and Lacy (Stokes) to get us going offensively,” Mountaineers coach Grant Berendt said. “It’s the first time that anybody on our team has played in this gym. I didn’t tell them it’s a little bit longer than our gym. I didn’t tell them about a few things, but it was good to see her set the tone early with what she can do offensively.
“We hadn’t played in 15 days. Our last game was Nov. 24, and we played well that night. Then we had Thanksgiving break, we had a week off, we had a game get canceled due to COVID. So we were ready to play. I knew the first could possibly be a little bit ugly because of getting timing back, getting legs back. I thought we settled down.”
Joplin (3-3) took two early leads on Brooke Nice treys from both corners. After Johnston’s spurt, the Eagles’ Emma Floyd scored on a layin and three free throws as Joplin narrowed the deficit to 15-11 at the end of the first quarter.
However, the Eagles scored only one point the rest of the game — Floyd’s free throw with 5:19 left in the second quarter.
“Defensively I thought we bailed them out early in the first quarter on some fouls,” Berendt said, “but I really loved our defense from the first quarter on. We beared down and did what we wanted them to do and tried to set the tone there.”
“I have to do a better job of putting our girls in position to succeed,” Eagles coach Luke Floyd said. “That falls on me. The girls can play hard. I have to do a better job of making us successful.”
Johnston, who hit three treys, wound up with 25 points, including 15 in the first half. Stokes added 13 points, nine in the first half.
Nice and Floyd had six points each for the Eagles, who play Leavenworth tonight at 7.
“The good thing is we get to turn around tomorrow and get a chance to come back and redeem ourselves,” Coach Floyd said. “We have to come out and compete. If we compete and we get beat, so be it. We have to compete night in and night out.”
CARTHAGE 61,MCDONALD COUNTY 31
Hailey Fullerton’s 16 points led three players in double figures for the Tigers (4-1).
Fullerton tallied six points during a 13-2 spurt in the first quarter that gave Carthage a 13-4 lead.
“They tried to do a straight deny on Hailey Fullerton, and then our other four players can go get bucket without her and they had to come out of that,” Tigers coach Scott Moore said. “Kianna (Yates) can get us into those sets and run our stuff without Hailey being a primary option is good for us. And Brinna (Ream) gave us great energy in the post, gave us some great buckets.”
The Tigers’ defense forced turnovers during the opening minutes.
“We want to get out early, want to get people with our 55 (defense),” Moore said. “Hailey Fullerton is a really intimidating person to put on the ball and make somebody have to throw around. We try not to necessarily get the steal on the person who initially catches it. We’re trying to force bad passes over the top of a 6-1 girl. That’s what leads to our easy buckets right away.”
“We have to take care of the ball,” Mustangs coach Sean Crane said. “Ball security killed us. It probably shouldn’t be a 30-point game. Carthage is a very good team, but if we can take care of the ball, it shouldn’t be like that. Carthage did a good job. We knew we had to take care of the ball to win. We are still young and developing.”
Fullerton made two 3s while scoring 16 points. Yates was right behind with 15, and Ream came off the bench to score 11, nine in the first half.
“She’s a girl who missed a week of practice with quarantine and then was the lead singer in the musical ‘Little Women,’ ‘‘ Moore said. “She’s missed parts of some practices, so she hasn’t really got her basketball legs. This would easily be her best game so far.”
Caitlyn Barton netted 12 points for McDonald County (2-3).
“She played very well for us, a senior who’s doing a really good job,” Crane said. “She starts some, comes off the bench some, high energy. I would say that all 12 of her points came from effort underneath the basket.”
Carthage is back in action tonight at 5:30 against Carl Junction.
