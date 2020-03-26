Carthage names Bordewick as next baseball coach

It is known that longtime Carthage baseball coach Mike Godfrey is stepping down from his post following the 2020 prep season.
On Thursday, Carthage High School tabbed Tigers assistant Luke Bordewick as the successor to Godfrey in a press release. Bordewick will take over as the head coach for the 2020-21 season.
“I am thankful for the opportunity the Carthage administration has given me,” Bordewick said in the release. “ I’m eager to continue my role in the program as head baseball coach, as well as continuing to build relationships with the players, parents and community. I am excited to watch the Tiger baseball program continue to grow.”
Bordewick has been on staff under Godfrey for the last three seasons, joining Carthage for the 2017-18 school year. As an assistant coach, among Bordewick’s responsibilities were outfielder development, assisting the varsity team on game day as well as leading the junior varsity team. In the offseason, Bordewick was integral in designing and implementing the strength and conditioning program.
Bordewick, a Pittsburg State graduate and outfielder on the Gorilla baseball team, was previously an assistant coach at Girard High School in Kansas and an assistant coach at Carl Junction. He played high school baseball at Washburn Rural in Topeka, Kansas.
