After coach Andy Youngworth’s resignation, Carthage High School wasted no time filling its high school cross country and track and field head coaching positions.
Carthage athletics director Mark Holderbaum announced on Tuesday that Logan Wilson is the new boys track and field coach, Nicole Sipes is the girls track and field coach and Brian Crigger is the cross country coach. All three have served as an assistant coach under Youngworth.
Wilson, a graduate of Neosho High School and Missouri Southern, has been at Carthage since 2016. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Neosho for one year. He was also an assistant at McAuley Catholic for one year before becoming head coach at Seneca for three years.
Sipes came to Carthage in 2008 as a volleyball and basketball coach and health teacher. She’s been an assistant track coach for the Tigers since 2010.
Sipes, a graduate of Frontenac High School and Pittsburg State, taught and coached for two years at Northeast (Arma, Kan.). She then coached multiple sports at Sarcoxie High School — softball for 11 years, volleyball 10 years and girls basketball 2 years — before coming to Carthage.
Crigger, a graduate of Springfield Parkview High School and Missouri State, has been the race director or co-director for the Carthage Cross Country Invitational, Erick’s Run (named after former Carthage standout runner Erick Grove) and the July 4 Boom Run 5K.
Crigger came to Carthage in 2006 and was a cross country assistant under Youngworth for three years before being named head coach of the junior high program and an assistant in the junior high track programs. In addition to cross country, Crigger will coach the distance runners in the track programs.
Holderbaum also announced that volleyball coach Bradyn Webb will join the track and field staff.
In other Carthage sports, Andy Hogenmiller has been hired as an assistant on Nathan Morris’ boys basketball staff, and Jaren Hulett is a new member of the softball staff.
