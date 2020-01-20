Two of the top wrestling teams in the area will clash on the mat at 6 p.m. tonight when Carthage plays host to Neosho in the annual Black and Blue Brawl at Carthage High School.
Neosho sports a 16-1 dual record on the season and is ranked No. 1 in Class 3 as defending state champion. Carthage, ranked No. 7 in Class 4, is 12-0 on the year.
The Wildcats claimed a 39-24 triumph over the Tigers in last season’s meeting at Neosho High School.
The featured match tonight will take place at the 220-pound weight class between Carthage’s Kale Schrader and Neosho’s Drayke Perry — both ranked No. 1 in their respective classes. Schrader (16-0), a senior, is a defending state champion and hasn’t suffered a loss since his sophomore campaign. Perry (30-2), a junior, is a two-time state placer and a returning state runner-up.
The dual is also expected to pit Carthage’s Kip Castor (16-4) against No. 1-ranked Raymond Hembree at 106, Carlos Reyes (21-4) against No. 6 Landon Kivett at 113, Tanner Russow (20-3) against No. 6 Hayden Crane (19-14) at 120, Selvin Estrada (17-7) against Eli Zar (22-12) at 126, Dagan Sappington (16-6) against No. 2 Kolton Sanders (25-6) at 132, Davion King (16-8) against No. 5 Eric Holt (20-10) at 138 and Anderson Ixcol (10-4) against Collyn Kivett (15-14) at 145.
Neosho’s two-time state champion, junior Cayden Auch (32-2), will take on Carthage’s Andrew Holden (2-3) at 152.
Other anticipated matchups include Carthage’s Kelten Campbell (20-3) taking on Cade Daniel (9-22) at 160, freshman standout Luke Gall (21-2) taking on Keaton Sanders (22-10) at 170, Obed Gonzalez (5-3) taking on No. 3 Jeremiah Larson (32-1) at 182 and Kanen Vogt (17-6) taking on No. 6 Caleb Elliott (16-5) at 195.
Carthage will likely be without fifth-ranked heavyweight Brener Ocana (12-1), who suffered an injury at the Harrisonville Holiday Tournament in late December. Junior Alexis Vasquez (7-6) would get the start in Ocana’s absence and wrestle fourth-ranked Zane Persinger (29-4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.