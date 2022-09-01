Week 2 of prep football is here.
And the Carthage Tigers and Neosho Wildcats head east for road Central Ozark Conference bouts on Friday night.
In 8-man football action, College Heights Christian also hits the road for the second straight week.
CARTHAGE AT BRANSON
The Tigers, coming off a lopsided 56-26 win over Republic, meet Branson at Pirate Stadium.
Led by new coach Aaron Hafner, the Pirates struggled last week generating any type of offense against Joplin.
Branson’s only score of the ballgame came when Dane Efird nailed a 26-yard field goal with 2:15 to play in the second quarter — by that point the Eagles led 27-3.
Against Republic, Carthage was led by senior running back Luke Gall, who accounted for a whopping six touchdowns (five rushing).
Gall ran for 128 yards on just 14 carries (9.1 average) and had two receptions for 116 yards. He racked up seven tackles on defense, including one for loss.
Cooper Jadwin, another first-year starter at quarterback, had one passing and one rushing touchdown. He rushed for 166 yards in 13 attempts (12.8 average) and completed 4 of 7 passes for 140 yards.
Hudson Moore and Chris Mejia caught 12-yard passes apiece. Defensively, Landon Freeman paced the Tigers with eight tackles (one for loss) while Mason Fisinger added seven tackles.
Micah Lindsey made his presence known with six tackles, two punt blocks and one PAT block.
NEOSHO AT NIXA
The Wildcats face a tough test with John Perry’s Eagles.
Last week, Nixa’s spread offense generated 432 yards, including 290 rushing and 142 passing.
The Eagles, coming off an 8-3 season a year ago, were without standout running back Ramone Green for much of the season due to injury. He rushed for 231 yards on 26 carries (8.9 average) and two TDs against Webb City.
Connor Knatcal completed 9 of 14 passes for 129 yards and one score. Rylan Michel led the receiving corps with three catches for 42 yards.
But Neosho certainly boasts weapons of its own, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Junior quarterback Quenton Hughes put together a huge week against Willard, completing 41 of 48 passes for 478 yards and seven TDs.
Wide receiver Isaiah Green amassed a whopping 19 catches for 217 yards and three TDs, while Brock Franklin added seven receptions for 135 yards and two TDs.
Jared Siler was a workhorse on the ground with 266 yards and three TDs on 40 carries.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS AT ORRICK
In their inaugural game, the Cougars suffered a 72-56 setback to North Shelby last week.
College Heights travels to Orrick, a 54-30 winner over St. Paul Lutheran, this Friday night. The Bearcats are coming off an 8-3 campaign during the 2021 season.
North Shelby jumped out to a 38-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter last week. College Heights rallied with 24 unanswered points to trim the deficit to two with 4:48 left in the second quarter.
However, the Raiders extended their lead to 50-36 after the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth.
The Cougars took away a big positive from the game. Sophomore quarterback Logan Decker accumulated seven touchdowns — six through the air and one on the ground.
He passed for 381 yards and rushed for 108.
