Carthage and Neosho both hope to bounce back from Week 3 losses tonight when they square off at 7 at David Haffner Stadium in Carthage.
The Tigers (2-1) come off a narrow 56-55 loss to Central Ozark Conference frontrunner Joplin in a game that included 1,182 yards of combined offense and no punts.
Carthage, despite scoring touchdowns on its first five possessions and accounting for over 600 yards of offense, ultimately suffered the setback due to a failed 2-point attempt in the game’s final minute.
“Obviously we did some good things and some bad things,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. “We had over 600 yards of offense and 55 points, and you’ll win a lot of ball games doing that. But we made quite a few mistakes defensively. We didn’t tackle very well and didn’t fit where we needed to fit. But I felt like our kids played well and did some nice things. We just couldn’t get some stops when we needed to.”
The Tigers haven’t suffered back-to-back losses since the 2017 campaign, when they opened the season 0-2 with setbacks to Ozark and Webb City.
“Kids are pretty resilient,” Guidie said. “I’m sure they’ll bounce back quicker than the coaches do sometimes. Hopefully they’re mature enough to understand the situation and get their heads back in it and have a good week here.”
The Wildcats (1-2), meanwhile, come off a 34-6 loss to Webb City — another perennial COC power that had suffered a narrow loss to the Eagles in the previous week. Neosho logged just 135 yards of offense while surrendering 323 to the Cardinals.
“All games are tough in this league, and you have to be ready each week,” Neosho coach Leon Miller said. “We just have to keep improving and try to clean up some of the mistakes we made last week. It’ll take four quarters from these kids, and we’ll have to take care of the football. Every opportunity we get is going to be important, and we have to take advantage.”
The next task for the Wildcats is containing a Carthage offense that has averaged more than 41 points per game. Last week alone, CHS quarterback Patrick Carlton and running back Tyler Mueller combined for 469 yards rushing and eight touchdowns against the Eagles. Carlton was also 6-of-8 passing for 111 yards.
“Offensively they’ll spread you out a bit,” Miller said of Carthage. “They have a lot of weapons, and even though they’re a quarterback-oriented team, he does a nice job of throwing it around and getting it to their playmakers. And defensively, they’re pretty athletic on the back end.”
Neosho quarterback Gage Kelley accounted for 74 yards of offense last week and threw for the Wildcats’ lone touchdown on a 20-yard strike to Brady Franklin. Talon Mitchell chipped in 40 yards on 15 carries.
Previewing the Wildcats, Guidie said, “I think they’re the typical Neosho team of the last couple of years under Leon. You know, they’re tough. They play hard and they play physical. They’re right in your face for four quarters.”
Guidie specifically commended the Neosho defense.
“I think they’ve done a nice job defensively this year,” he said. “But I’m I’m sure they haven’t been as consistent on offense as they would have liked through the first three weeks. But they’re certainly playing hard defensively. They do force you to be very assignment-oriented on defense. You have to have the eyes in the right spot.”
Since 2010, Carthage has claimed 11 consecutive victories over the Wildcats, winning by an average of 27 points.
