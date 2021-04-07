CARTHAGE, Mo. — Max Templeman drove in four runs as Carthage slipped past Neosho 10-9 on Wednesday night in the annual Bill O'Dell Tournament at Carl Lewton Stadium.
In the opening game, Mount Vernon defeated Seneca 11-7 in a matchup of Big 8 Conference schools.
Two more games are scheduled Thursday as Monett faces Nevada at 2 p.m. and Seneca faces Carl Junction at 4:30. The finals are set for Friday, beginning with the fifth-place game at 2 and ending with the championship game at 7.
Neosho scored first with three runs in the top of the third inning, but the Tigers answered with four runs in the bottom half and added three runs in the fourth for a 7-3 advantage. Both teams tallied three runs in the fifth before Neosho added three runs in the sixth.
Mason Utter was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits and seven runs (four earned) in five innings. He struck out six batters and walked four. Kaden Kralicek did not allow a hit in the final 1 2/3 innings and earned the save.
Templeman went 2-for-3 with a two-run single in the fourth inning and two-run double in the fifth. Grant Collier and Will McCombs also hit doubles for the Tigers.
Neosho's Chase Flynn went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs with a two-run triple in the third inning and RBI double in the fifth. Wyatt Keplar hit a two-run double in the fifth.
