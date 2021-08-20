CARTHAGE, Mo. — It didn’t take long for Carthage senior Caden Kabance to show just how well adjusted he is to his new offensive role.
The third-year varsity starter made his first start at quarterback — albeit, an unofficial one — for Carthage during its preseason football jamboree at David Haffner Stadium on Friday night. and on his first pass attempt, Kabance delivered a 15-yard strike to the bread basket of senior Brett Rockers, who then charged down the visiting sideline and trucked through a pair of Monett defenders for a 25-yard gain.
It was just one of several highlights for Kabance and the Carthage offense, which showed shades of the same potent unit it’s been in recent years.
“He threw the ball really, really well tonight,” Carthage head coach Jon Guidie said of Kabance. “He went through his progressions, did a nice job of navigating several different fronts and just did his thing.”
Kabance, making the move to QB after the departure of Carthage all-stater and current East Coast Prep freshman Patrick Carlton, finished the night with one touchdown pass and six completions of 10 yards or more in limited action with the Tigers’ first-team unit. Running backs Clay Kinder and Jadason Davis-Maxey as well as receivers Aiden Rogers and Braxdon Tate also got in the action with several long big gains throughout the night.
“It felt really comfortable,” Kabance said. “I thought our line did really well and our receivers were running good routes. Everything just felt smooth, which is what you would hope for a week ahead of the season.”
The Carthage jamboree also featured fellow Central Ozark Conference member Carl Junction as well as Big 8 members Monett and Nevada. The format included two 36-play sessions with drives starting at the defensive team’s 40-yard line. Teams in the same conference did not compete against one another.
“It’s always good night of evaluation for everyone before the start of the season,” Guidie said. “For our guys, I’ll have to go watch film, but I felt like our offensive line played really well. At the same time, there’s a lot to work on, too. We have some holes to fix on defense and some things to clean up in our verbiage, huddle presence, conditioning, focus and things like that. But that’s why you do these jamborees.”
Junior standout Luke Gall, a returning starter and running back and linebacker who was named an all-state performer a season ago, was among a handful of Carthage starters who did not participate in the jamboree.
“We were playing without four starters basically,” Guidie said. “It’s just precautionary. They’re really good players, and when we get them back in the mix it changes things. But the good part is we played a ton of kids tonight. When our twos came in, they were getting some time against other teams’ ones. It wasn’t always easy for them competing against those varsity kids, but I thought they played hard.”
Carthage, a reigning COC co-champion with Webb City, opens the regular season on Aug. 27 at Ozark.
Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster said the jamboree was a needed wakeup call for his team ahead of its season opener at home against Willard next week. The Bulldogs are looking to rebuild in the upcoming campaign with just a handful of returning starters on both sides of the football.
“I’d rather not say anything, which probably says it all,” Buckmaster said. “It’s pretty obvious that we’re a work in progress. We’re a work in progress basically every time we scrimmage. We do a pretty good job practicing when we’re doing individual drills, but it all goes out the window on nights like tonight. Right now we’re not disciplined and we don’t have any character. We’d rather fight the opponent than play well. We’ll have to work on exactly that — discipline and character.”
The CJ offense found the end zone against Nevada on a 40-yard drive that was capped by a six-yard touchdown run by junior running back Chance Benford. Senior Kyler Perry made his first appearance as the team’s starting quarterback.
Returning starting QB Daven Madrid and the Monett offense opened the night on the right foot as the Cubs put a pair of touchdown drives together against the Carthage defense.
Madrid completed five passes on Monett’s first offensive drive. One was an 11-yard strike to receiver Marcus Young for a TD.
The Nevada offense had a similarly productive showing against Carthage as it scored four touchdowns. One came against the CHS first team on a 30-yard pass from quarterback Cade Beshore to running back Logan Marquardt. Case Sanderson and Eli Cheaney both found the end zone on lengthy runs against the Carthage reserves.
Monett and Nevada open the regular season at home against Hollister and Rogersville, respectively, on Aug. 27.
