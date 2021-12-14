CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage boys basketball team is off to a fast start to the winter campaign.
Coming off a third-place finish in their tournament, the Tigers (4-1) outlasted Springfield Central 69-63 in double overtime on Tuesday night at CHS.
"Hats off to Coach (Jordan) Epps and the Central kids," Carthage coach Nathan Morris said. "They are a tough group of kids and well-coached. That is a big district win and another close game that we've been pressing to our kids as the mark of maturity for this group."
Carthage got off to a convincing start, building a 34-22 lead at the break. However, the Bulldogs rallied by outscoring the Tigers 33-21 in the second half to force overtime.
Both teams exchanged scores to six in the first overtime, but Carthage won the second 8-2.
The Tigers shot an impressive 89% from the foul line on 16 of 18 shooting.
"Man, that is huge," Morris said. "We've challenged these guys to make them when it counts. You don't have to be perfect, but step up when it counts."
Max Templeman, a junior, captured game honors with 29 points. Joel Pugh had 17 points, while Clay Kinder chipped in 10.
"Max was our floor general and more tonight," Morris said. "His 10 points in the first quarter set the tone for us. We've been asking for more and more from him when he already does so much. Joel did a great job on a really special scorer in (Antonio) Starks-Fewell. Clay took a huge charge to seal the game and hit a 3 to get us going in second OT.
"We had a tipped pass land right in Tyler Willis' hand at the end of regulation and he buried a huge shot for us."
Starks-Fewell led Central (1-2) with 18 points. Sterling Vinson added 17 points, while Bryce Walker had 13.
Carthage plays Rogers in the Four-State Shootout on Saturday.
