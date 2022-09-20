BRANSON, Mo. — The Carthage softball team tallied 20 hits in a 16-11 victory over Branson Tuesday afternoon on the road.
Carthage improved to 11-10 on the season.
Seven different individuals logged multi-hit performances for the Tigers. Ashlynn Jackson went 2 for 5 with a game-high four RBI, while Lexa Youngblood rapped four hits with three runs scored and one RBI.
Alexis Smith went 3 for 4 with two RBI, while Ashlynn Brust, Jenna Calhoon and Brooklynn Dolon-Main collected two hits apiece with two runs driven in.
In the circle, Jackson earned the win after hurling 5 1/3 innings and allowing four earned runs on 10 hits. Addison Wallace tossed the final 1 2/3 innings and surrendered two earned runs on three hits.
Brooklyn Davis paced Branson’s offense, going 2 for 4 with four RBI. Kaleah Morrison took the loss after allowing eight runs on 13 hits through 5 1/3 innings of work.
Carthage plays at Nixa on Thursday.
