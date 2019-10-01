The Joplin Eagles had all of the momentum early in Tuesday’s prep volleyball match with the visiting Carthage Tigers.
But the hosts simply couldn’t hold on to it.
Carthage captured the momentum late in the first set and never relinquished it in a 25-23, 25-18 victory over Joplin in Central Ozark Conference action inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Fired up on their home court, the Eagles stormed out of the gates, taking an 11-3 lead in the opening set.
But Carthage weathered the storm and rallied late in the first set. The Tigers never trailed in the second set.
“Joplin’s a good team and they were ready to play,” Carthage coach Olivia Cooley said. “I’m definitely glad we came back. We showed some mental toughness to get a win here. Our girls stayed calm and disciplined and did their jobs even when they were in a big hole. That was really great to see.”
Joplin coach Staci Saunders said she was proud of her team’s effort against the Tigers, a team that was coming off a runner-up finish at the Carl Junction Classic.
“I’m so proud of our girls,” Saunders said. “They played with heart. I think it was one of our best games. We were playing together and for each other. I can’t be more proud of them.”
The Tigers improved to 18-7-1 overall and 1-2 in the COC, while the Eagles slipped to 9-7 on the season and 0-3 in COC play.
Versatile senior outside hitter Alexa Boyle led Carthage with nine kills, eight digs, four blocks and two aces.
“She’s a workhorse,” Cooley said of Boyle, a Pittsburg State recruit. “She brings energy and communicates well. She sets the standard for us.”
Also for the Tigers, junior setter Chloe Black handed out 21 assists, senior libero Isabelle Howrey had 17 digs, junior middle hitter Grace Schriever contributed five kills and senior Addi Blagg served four aces.
Joplin senior setter Mari Katheryn Saunders recorded eight service points and eight assists, while senior libero Jeanie Juneweeranong and sophomore outside hitter Allie Lawrence had six digs apiece.
Senior outside hitter Cassie Sharkey and sophomore middle hitter Kacy Coss led Joplin’s attack at the net with three kills apiece. The Eagles played without junior middle hitter Anna Neuendorf, who was out sick.
In the opening set, the Eagles took a 6-0 lead with Mari Katheryn Saunders serving. Joplin held an 11-3 lead when a service error seemed to jump-start the Tigers.
With Blagg serving, Carthage rattled off five straight points, with Boyle slamming a pair of kills during the surge.
The set was tied at 15 when Joplin put together a 6-1 burst, with an ace from Angelina Schramm giving the hosts a 21-16 advantage.
Cooley took a timeout and the stoppage appeared to work, as the Tigers eventually tied the set at 21 after back-to-back kills from Boyle.
Carthage took its first lead at 22-21 on a kill from Schriever and the Tigers never trailed again en route to victory.
“We just couldn’t finish,” Saunders said. “They hit well, and we didn’t.”
The Tigers were in control of the second set from the start, as the visitors raced out to a 12-3 advantage.
The Eagles hung tough the rest of the way, and they trimmed their deficit to three at 19-16. But Carthage had too much firepower at the net, as Boyle hammered home a couple of late kills to finish off the night.
“We served aggressively,” Cooley said. “Addi Blagg did a fantastic job serving. We were much more aggressive and our blocking improved in the second set.”
“I thought we had some chances in the second set,” Saunders said. “We made a few more errors in the second set that hurt us. Our girls played their best, but you have to hand it to Carthage. They’re a good team.”
Both teams continue conference action on Thursday, as Carthage hosts Republic and Joplin is at home against Nixa.
