CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage, behind outstanding pitching and hitting, defeated visiting Webb City 10-4 Tuesday in girls' softball.
Jensyn Elder struck out 14 batters and walked one in pitching a four-hitter against the Cardinals.
The Tigers pounded out 15 hits in hiking their record to 17-11, including seven straight victories.
Leading the hitting for Carthage were Jordyn Jones, who went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI, Landry Cochran 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and Natalie Roderiguez 2-for-2 with 3 RBI.
Carthage hosts Ozark at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while Webb City (13-11) will host Springfield Kickapoo and Columbia Rock Bridge on Saturday.
