One of the stranger Central Ozark Conference football campaigns in recent history has come down to this.
Carthage (7-0, 7-0 COC) looks to cap an undefeated regular season as it takes on Nixa (7-1, 7-1) in a highly anticipated conference matchup at 7 tonight at David Haffner Stadium.
The game pits two of the top teams in the COC against one another, with Carthage sitting atop the conference standings while Nixa sits one-half game ahead of third-place Webb City (7-1, 6-1), which plays Willard (2-6, 2-6) to cap its regular season.
However, conference implications in tonight’s COC finale are unclear due to a possibility of Carthage having to forfeit its Week 4 game with Webb City that was cancelled because of a mass quarantine at Carthage. An announcement will be made after separate discussions involving the COC athletics directors, principals and superintendents.
Then there’s the potential district implications. In Class 5 District 6, Webb City (48.48 points) currently leads Carthage (46.59) at the top of the standings, and it’s unknown if a win over Nixa would catapult Carthage past the Cardinals.
“It’s not really clear what’s going to happen, and really, it’s out of our control,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. “So for us, (tonight) is just business as usual. We’re going to control what we can control.
“Obviously there’s probably a lot riding on this game in terms of COC standings and the district standings, but it doesn’t change how we approach our day-to-day and our preparation. … We have a certain standard that we expect every day, and that’s the standard that we have to prepare, play hard, be coachable and do the little things it takes to be successful.”
As for the game itself, Carthage is tasked with containing a revamped Nixa team that’s improved on both sides of the ball under first-year head coach John Perry, a former state champion coach in Mississippi.
Following a 5-6 showing in 2019, Nixa has mostly dominated its competition this season, with its only loss coming in a 28-0 setback at Webb City in Week 7. Nixa is scoring 36.1 points per game while limiting its opponents to 11 ppg.
Nixa running back Ramone Green is within striking distance of eclipsing the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season. The sophomore has 948 yards on 170 carries, and he’s also been a threat as a pass catcher with nearly 100 yards on seven receptions.
“They obviously got a new coaching staff over there, and it got people amped up,” Guidie said. “You can tell the players are playing with a lot more passion, and their community seems to be behind them. They’re playing with a lot of confidence, which is the bottom line.
“They’ve got a really talented, explosive offense that’s scoring 36 points per game despite that shutout a couple weeks ago. They do some really nice things with the (run-pass option), and they have a sophomore running back who makes up the bulk of their run game. And defensively, I think their front seven is as good as anybody we’ve seen. So we’re definitely going to have out work cut out for us.”
Carthage, scoring 39.5 ppg, is led by its backfield duo of senior quarterback Patrick Carlton and sophomore running back Luke Gall. Carlton has rushed for 934 yards and 17 touchdowns on 134 carries, while Gall has rushed for 810 yards and 13 touchdowns on 117 carries.
Carlton and Gall logged four touchdowns apiece in Carthage’s 63-29 victory at Republic last week — a game that saw the Carthage offense score on nine of 10 possessions.
Carthage picked up two wins over Nixa by the same score, 35-0, last season — once in the regular season and again in the district championship.
Carthage, the defending Class 5 state champion, rides a 16-game win streak that dates back to last October.
