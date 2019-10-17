The Carthage football team will try to extend its winning streak to three games tonight in its final home game of the regular season.
CHS (5-2), ranked first Class 5 District 6, will play host to fourth-place Republic (2-5) in a central Ozark Conference clash inside David Haffner Stadium at 7.
“We just want to keep moving forward and build off these last couple of weeks,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. “You know, I think we’ve done some really nice things both offensively and defensively — especially last week. And being healthy certainly helps. I think we just have to keep getting better every day. Building momentum here at the end of the season is very important before the playoffs.”
A banged-up Carthage team managed to get through its past two weeks as it claimed a 16-7 win over Branson in Week 6 and then a 35-14 win over Willard last Friday. CHS was down nine starters in its victory over the Pirates, and then it had two key players on the offensive front sidelined at Willard.
“It looks like we’ll have both of those linemen back this week,” Guidie said. “So that’s a blessing. We’re starting to get healthy again, and we obviously hope we can stay that way through the rest of the regular season and then the playoffs.”
Among the players who returned from injury last week at Willard were quarterback Patrick Carlton and running back Tyler Mueller. Carlton ended up passing for 145 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 143 yards and four touchdowns on 26 caries. Mueller was also effective in his return, rushing for 100 yards on 19 carries.
“Tyler did a good job of battling even though he probably didn’t look like he was 100 percent,” Guidie said. “But he’s had a really good week of practice and appears to be back to normal. That’s a big positive for our offense.”
This week, Carthage is tasked with containing a Republic team that is averaging over 30 points per game. However, Republic was held to its lowest scoring total of the season last week in a 49-6 setback to Webb City.
“They are scoring a lot of points and doing a very nice job offensively,” Guidie said. “They have a really good quarterback and a really good running back who are both returning starters. They spread you out, no-huddle and take advantage of how you’re lining up.”
Defensively, Republic is surrendering 44 points per game to opponents.
“They probably haven’t been as consistent as they would have liked on the defensive end,” Guidie said. “But last week, I thought they did a good job at times of guarding Webb City. So, they’re really improving on that side of the ball. We know they’re probably a few plays away from being a 4-3 or even a 5-2 team.”
Carthage is 10-0 against Republic since 2010. In last season’s meeting, Carthage claimed a 42-26 win at Republic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.