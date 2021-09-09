The first time Colton Winder walked into the weight room at Missouri Southern and gazed upon what a typical college football player looked like — muscle-bound with Popeye strength — was an immediate eye-opener.
Winder, who stood at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, knew right away he would need to add muscle mass.
Since arriving on campus at MSSU in 2019, Winder has added 25 pounds of strength to his frame.
No longer is the Carthage product just another local high school standout. He has the appearance of a college football player.
“We definitely lifted a lot more and for longer periods of time,” Winder said. “And the culture around it. You are not the strongest guy in the room anymore, so you have to work a lot harder to try and be the strongest guy in the room. All these other guys are 22 to 23. They have been lifting year-round. You lift almost year-round, so the culture around the weight room changed for me.
“Instead of being the strongest guy in the room, I had to work a lot harder to try and become the strongest guy in the room.”
Winder made an instant impact in his true freshman season for the Lions in 2019. He was one of the top linebackers in the MIAA as he finished the season tied for second in the league with 95 tackles — Southern linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. led the way with 120.
In his first collegiate start, Winder recorded 15 tackles against No. 17 Central Missouri on Oct. 5 of 2020. He registered a season-high 16 tackles in each game against Emporia State and Pittsburg State of that season, respectively.
“I was happy to get the opportunity because I didn’t play at all in the first game,” Winder said. “I didn’t fully start until about Week 5. Getting the opportunity that I had as a true freshman, it was awesome. I loved getting the feel of what college football was like.”
Winder was a two-time all-state selection in high school for Jon Guidie’s Tigers. He totaled 285 career tackles for Carthage, including 15 tackles for loss, three sacks, 12 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
His career was capped by being named All-Area Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.
“He was great for us — no doubt about it,” Guidie said. “I think from his sophomore through his senior year, we won 30 games in that stretch and made two trips to the state semifinals. He was a huge part of that on both sides of the ball. He played some H-back and obviously was a big, physical presence for us on defense.
“What I think most about him defensively is how smart he was. With that and his ability to read the play and recognize what was going on, he was spectacular. That translated to his first year at Missouri Southern — just how smart he was. A lot of kids aren’t quite ready to step into college football and relearn how things are run, how things are schemed and just the speed of it all. But Colton’s speed and football intelligence helped him make that transition look seamless.”
In his first MIAA game in 672 days last week, Winder picked right up where he left off from 2019. The sophomore posted 10 tackles despite the Lions’ 38-0 setback at Nebraska-Kearney in the season opener.
“I think it’s a really big season for me to show (2019) wasn’t a fluke and to show I will continue to play at a high-level,” Winder said. “Not just for myself, but as a defensive unit. We can be No. 1 because that is our ultimate goal. We want people to fear how good our defense is. However I can contribute, that’s what I’m focused on.”
Winder is glad to play for a program just 15 minutes away from Carthage, especially to get the opportunity to show the MSSU home crowd this weekend why he’s worked so hard in the weight room the last two years. The Lions take part in their home opener against Northeastern State at 2 p.m. Saturday at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
“Every game, I have 14 to 20 people come to watch me,” Winder said. “It’s awesome. It’s just like playing in high school. Your family is there. It’s a city that supports you. It’s a city that I’m used to being around.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.