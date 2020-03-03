Carthage promotes Ray to head softball coach

Stephanie Ray is taking over the reins of the Carthage High School softball program.
An assistant the past four seasons, Ray will ascend to the head coaching position after Mike Godfrey retired. Ray’s hire was recently approved by the Carthage School Board, CHS athletic director Mark Holderbaum said.
Ray is a 2005 graduate of Webb City High School, where she was an all-conference, all-district an all-state performer on the field and her graduating class’ salutatorian.
After her prep career, Ray played at Labette Community College in Parsons, Kansas, where she was an all-conference performer and an NJCAA Academic All-American. Ray finished her college career at Drury University, where she was an all-conference player and an NCAA Academic All-American. She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in physical education. Ray also earned a master’s degree from Drury.
Ray spent four years as the head softball coach at Purdy. She is also currently an assistant with the girls basketball team at CHS.
The Tigers graduated six seniors from the 2019 squad, but the team will return several key performers. The school’s junior varsity team went 15-1-1 last year as well.
Ray, a health and girls weights teacher at CHS, said she’s excited to take on her new role.
“I am honored and thrilled to continue my role here at Carthage as the head softball coach,” Ray said in a news release. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue to build the program as well as the relationships with the players, parents and the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.