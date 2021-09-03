CARTHAGE, Mo. — A defensive standoff broke out for the first 2 ½ quarters of Friday night’s football game at David Haffner Stadium.
Then it became the Luke Gall show.
In a lightning-riddled contest that featured two delays as well as a scoreless tie at halftime between Carthage and Carl Junction, Gall and the Tigers’ offense took over in the second half as the junior running back recorded four unanswered touchdowns to help clinch a 28-0 win over the Bulldogs in a Week 2 battle between two Central Ozark Conference unbeatens.
The night’s second lightning delay led to a mutual decision between the two teams to call the game just before 10 p.m. as Carthage held a four-touchdown lead with 5:19 remaining in the final quarter.
“It was hard to digest a little bit,” Carthage head coach Jon Guidie said, referring to the night’s abrupt ending.
“The first half was each team kind of throwing some jabs and trying to figure each other out. I thought they did a good job defensively on us in the first half. … But the whole time the offense was kind of struggling, the defense kept us in it. I thought our defense was fantastic.”
The two squads came up empty-handed on their first 11 combined offensive possessions before the Tigers (2-0) managed to draw first blood midway through the third quarter. Gall scored touchdowns on back-to-back touches of the football — the first on a 46-yard run and the second on a 77-yard run — to break open a 14-0 lead for Carthage in a matter of 2 ½ minutes.
“We sputtered a bit in the first half, and like I said, we had a lot of time to make adjustments with the (first) lightning delay and then halftime,” Guidie said. “But I think our offensive line kind of figured some things out, and Luke was able to be Luke.”
Defensively, Carthage continued to stand firm against a pesky Carl Junction offense that attempted to pick apart the Tigers’ secondary with a barrage of short passes throughout the night.
CJ quarterback Kyler Perry connected with seven different teammates as he went 15-of-29 passing for 109 yards. However, the production never translated to points on the scoreboard as the Bulldogs (1-1) were forced into five punts and four turnovers on downs. The Carthage defense also held CJ to a negative net in rushing yards.
“Those guys up front do a good job,” Guidie said of his team’s defense. “And we wanted to pressure the quarterback a little bit too, and we got to him many times early when our kids were fresh in there. I think that kind of set the tone for the rest of the night.”
Carthage put the nail in the coffin by scoring TDs on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter as Gall found the end zone on runs of 65 and five yards. The two-way starter finished the night with 288 yards on 22 carries as well as a plethora of tackles for loss at linebacker.
The Carl Junction defense got its first pivotal stop early in the second quarter after Carthage had driven 65 yards in 10 plays to advance inside the CJ 25-yard line. The Tigers came up empty-handed on a fourth-and-two attempt as senior quarterback Caden Kabance was met at the line of scrimmage by a host of Bulldog defenders for a short loss, resulting in a turnover on downs for Carthage.
The game encountered its first 30-minute lightning delay during the latter stages of the second quarter. Once play resumed, Carl Junction faced fourth down and long from the Carthage 20-yard line and was stopped a yard shy of a first down on a six-yard carry by freshman Tony Stewart.
The Tigers threatened to break the scoreless tie on their ensuing drive as they marched 53 yards in seven plays. But again, the CJ defense bowed its back and stymied the threat with an interception at the CJ 30 by junior linebacker Braxton Dodds, who went 22 yards on the return to give the Bulldogs the ball back at midfield. The Bulldogs had three takeaways on the night with a pair of interceptions and one fumble recovery.
CJ ran a couple of run plays to milk the final seconds of the second quarter and take a scoreless tie into the locker room.
Up next, Carthage plays at Neosho next Friday while Carl Junction returns to its home field to host Branson.
