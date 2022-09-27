CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage softball team erased a 6-2 deficit with five runs in the fifth to earn a 8-6 victory over Carl Junction in Central Ozark Conference action on Tuesday afternoon at home.
Carthage improved to 14-12 overall.
The Tigers added one insurance tally in the sixth inning and held up the lead the rest of the way.
Addison Wallace came up big for Carthage. She tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen and limited the Bulldogs to three hits with seven strikeouts.
Starter Ashlynn Jackson went 3 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on nine hits. She fanned six batters and walked one.
The Tigers generated 11 hits. Jackson went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Jenna Calhoon added a pair of hits with one driven in.
Lothe Youngblood drove in two runs with one hit as well.
Carl Junction falls to 7-11. Kiley Spencer suffered the loss despite allowing one earned run on 11 hits through six innings of work.
The Bulldogs managed a dozen hits. Sammie Sims went 3 for 4 with three RBI to lead the offense.
Carthage hosts Republic on Thursday while Carl Junction entertains Ozark.
