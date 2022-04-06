CARTHAGE, Mo. — When you walk up the ramp and into Carl Lewton Stadium, one might be overwhelmed with a sense of nostalgia.
The first thing you see is "Carl Lewton Stadium" painted in white on the old cement wall in the outfield. Then you're surrounded by cement stands that wrap around the backstop from the first-base dugout to the third-base dugout.
That classic look brings back the feeling of classic baseball and that's exactly what you got as the Carthage Tigers prevailed over the Monett Cubs 9-8 on Wednesday afternoon in the Bill O'Dell Tournament.
Monett kept the nostalgic environment inside the stadium when it laid down bunt after bunt after bunt. It worked.
The Cubs forced the Tigers to defend the bunt and make plays on defense.
"We're not a bunch of guys that are going to play Gorilla ball and just knock the ball off the fence or out of the park," Monett coach Michael Calhoun said. "We're going to have to make good, solid contact and when we see an opportunity to maybe get a bunt down we have to execute."
Carthage (4-4) found ways to respond despite being forced into a sloppy play early on after committing three errors in the Cubs' three-run second inning.
One response for the Tigers came in the bottom of the third as the team trailed, 5-2.
Parker Copeland came to the plate with two outs and two runners on base. The lefty took the first pitch of the at-bat from Josh Wallace and laced it over the right fielder's head and off the base of the wall for a two-RBI triple.
"Parker's (Copeland) one of the most patient hitters we have," Carthage coach Luke Bordewick said. "We're trying to preach some aggressiveness out of him because from the left side, wind's blowing out to left field, we said: 'see what you can do.'"
Copeland didn't just come through with his bat. He did it with the glove as well.
With a 9-8 lead in the top of the seventh, the Tigers allowed two runners to reach base — one by way of an error and another a hit batter.
With two outs and runners on first and second, Monett's Jason Garner stepped up to the plate to face Kanen Vogt.
Garner struck a hard ground ball up the middle that scooted past the pitcher and looked like it might have been on it's way through the infield for an RBI to tie the game.
But Copeland laid out — just to the right side of second base — and stopped it. He was able to come up from his dive and toss the ball in plenty of time to Caden Kabance, who was standing at second waiting for the force out to end the game.
"He's about as close as you can get to a sure-thing out there," Bordewick said. "He'll drop down to his knees, whatever it takes, he'll drop down and make a play for you."
Throughout the game, both teams used some form of traditional baseball to move runners around the bases and get them across home plate.
Carthage used the bunt to their advantage at times but they really utilized their aggression on the base paths in the sixth inning.
"We have a lot of team speed, in our opinion, and we want to use it," Bordewick said. "Our leadoff guy, Caden Kabance, and Nate Norbury after him, hit a ball that (Monett) kind of misplayed in the outfield with a quick bobble and they took second and the throws got away from them so they both end up at third. That was a huge momentum swing for us, and great baserunning by those two."
Both Kabance and Norbury lined shots over the infield and into left field. After winding up at third off of those hits, both came across to score tying the game at 8-8 and then taking the lead 9-8 once Norbury was driven in by Logan Carmickle's groundout to shortstop.
Carthage tied the game at 6 in the bottom of the fourth. After a scoreless frame from both teams in the fifth, Monett jumped on top again with the bat of starting pitcher Wallace.
Wallace dug into the right-handed batter's box with two on and two out. Carthage had just replaced its starter, Bradyn Tate, with Vogt. Vogt recorded the second out of the inning by getting the prior batter to sky one to center field.
Wallace drove a pitch into the right-center field gap and watched it roll all the way to the wall as he rounded the bases and drove in both baserunners to make it 8-6. Wallace wound up at third with a triple.
"Josh (Wallace) has really stepped up this year in all aspects," Calhoun said. "Josh has really matured as a young man. Only giving up four earned runs to a Class 6 school that has a lot of talent says a lot about him."
"He came up in that situation and scorched the tar out of it and got that big triple. He's a great kid, I ask a lot of him and he's delivered so far," Calhoun added.
Wallace — in his first varsity start — threw 93 pitches and allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and four walks in five innings of work. The junior struck out six batters.
Tate went 5 1/3 innings allowing eight runs (six earned), striking out five and walking two batters. Vogt helped close the door in 1 2/3 innings of work and allowing four hits while striking out two.
Both teams will be back in action on Thursday. Monett (4-5) will meet Nevada at 4:30, while Carthage battles Mount Vernon in the nightcap at 7:00.
The Cubs are now 1-1 to open the tournament. Carthage is now 2-0. Both teams earned wins over Seneca earlier in this week.
"We have to see sharper defense, pitching," Bordewick said. "I thought we did really well. We just have to sharpen our defense and refine our swing at the plate."
