WILLARD, Mo. – Carthage High School football coach Jon Guidie was not pleased with his team’s pregame preparation on Friday night, so he issued a challenge.
“We weren’t as focused as I would have liked for us to have been before the game started in the locker room,” he said. “I told the guys that because of that we were going to do a conditioning drill called a ‘champion.’ I said that the only way we wouldn’t is if we get three sacks tonight.”
Guidie’s defense answered the challenge with three sacks and each half while smothering the Willard offense in a 42-7 drubbing. Carthage (5-0) held Willard (1-5) to just 110 yards of total offense on the night.
The defense set the tone early. After Willard returned the opening kickoff inside the Carthage 20-yard-line, the Tigers picked up their first sack on the first play. Willard was unable to capitalize on the great field position and turned the ball over on downs in just four plays.
Carthage’s offense, which had no problems moving the ball all night, proceeded to march 86 yards in 10 plays, capped by sophomore Luke Gall’s three-yard scoring run.
The offense racked up 449 yards of offense, including 376 on the ground. Gall finished with 11 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns, and senior quarterback Patrick Carlton added 165 yards on 15 carries and two scores.
“A lot of credit goes to our offensive line,” Guidie said. “We wanted to be physical tonight. I think we did that on both sides of the ball.”
Willard did pull even at 7-7 on its second possession. A 14-play, 80-yard drive was finished off by a two-yard score from Owen Bushnell. That one drive accounted for more than 70 percent of Willard’s offense for the game.
Carthage took the lead for good with a little trickery. Cale Patrick took a reverse and scampered 50 yards
