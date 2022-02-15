CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage boys basketball team celebrated its seniors in style with a 72-50 victory over Branson on Tuesday night at home.
The triumph lifted the Tigers to a 18-5 overall record and 4-3 in the Central Ozark Conference.
Carthage jumped out to a 17-10 lead at the of the first quarter. The Tigers extended that to 37-23 at the break and finished in cruise control.
"I am so happy for our four seniors," Carthage coach Nathan Morris said. "They are great human beings and ambassadors for our program. They did a fantastic job getting us started during the first quarter tonight. Sylas Browning came out determined for his senior night to go well."
Max Templeman fired in a game-high 18 point for Carthage.
"It’s no secret that we ask Max to do a lot for this team, but he played his most complete game tonight even with limited minutes in the first half due to foul trouble," Morris said. "Max had 18 big points, seven rebounds and eight assists tonight."
Joel Pugh contributed 16 points for the Tigers, while Clay Kinder had 11. Tyler Willis rounded out Carthage in double figures with 10.
Branson falls to 7-15.
"Branson is a team that can score in bunches and we held them to 23 first-half points," Morris said. "Coach (Mike) Linehan gave our kids one of the best compliments we can ask for, mentioning that our 1/2 court man to man was fantastic tonight. We asked 6 different guys to take turns taking away Ethan Jones and Kyle Scarbrough, and they were up to the challenge."
Carthage plays at Ozark on Thursday.
The improvements Morris has seen in his group has been evident.
"This group has been special after the growing pains they experienced last year," Morris said. "They care about each other, do what is asked and are enjoying playing the game. It’s no wonder that they are 18-5 on the season with a chance to make some noise in the postseason."
