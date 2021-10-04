MONETT, Mo. — The Carthage offense rapped 10 hits and Jensyn Elder dazzled in the circle as the Tigers (16-11) rolled past Monett 9-1 on Monday afternoon on the road.
Carthage has now won six straight games.
Leading the Tigers' offense was three different individuals who had multi-hit performances. Mary Grace Richmond, Kate Potter and Presley Probert went a combined 6-for-12 with three runs driven in and five runs scored while Landry Cochran scored three runs and tallied one RBI.
Elder scattered one run (zero earned) on two hits while fanning seven batters in a superb seven-inning performance for Carthage.
The Tigers play host to Webb City at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
