Carthage's Cole ends prep career with state title

After making steady progress year after year, Brayden Cole’s stellar prep swimming career culminated with a state championship.
A senior at Carthage High School, Cole ascended all the way to the top of the awards podium at the MSHSAA Class 1 Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Cole touched the wall first in the 100-yard breaststroke, setting a Class 1 record with his time of 56.69 seconds.
Cole also finished ninth in the 200 individual medley, winning the consolation final in 1:59, a school record time.
“He had a huge meet,” Tigers coach Braden McBride said. “He saved his best for last. He’s a great kid, so it was great to see him be successful. His success was connected to his work ethic.”
Cole is Carthage’s first state champion in swimming since Jared Osborne won the butterfly in 2002. Micah Osborne claimed a title in the breaststroke in both 1998-99.
With that, Cole is just the third swimmer in school history to earn state gold.
“The Osborne brothers were the only previous state champions in the 27-year history of Carthage swimming, so it’s a pretty cool thing for Brayden,” McBride said. “Brayden talked to me in August and said he wanted to be a state champion. I said, ‘Let’s do it.’”
After failing to qualify as a freshman, Cole got his first taste of the state event as a sophomore, finishing 14th in the breaststroke.
“That lit a fire under him,” McBride said. “He wanted to do better than that. He started swimming year-round.”
As a junior, Cole took third in the breaststroke in 58.64.
“Last year’s finish really made him motivated to do better in his senior year,” McBride said.
It’s safe to say Cole did just that.
Ahead of state, Cole won two events at the Central Ozark Conference championships — the 200 individual medley in 2:11 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.
He concluded his prep career by earning a pair of medals at the state meet.
“He battled through an injury, and his stroke just wasn’t coming together early in the season,” McBride said. “But he worked on some things, and he got himself ready for state. He dropped a few seconds, and it was just awesome to see.”
McBride said his standout’s future plans are undecided at this point.
McBride added Cole left his mark on the Carthage swimming program.
“Brayden had an amazing career,” McBride said. “We have 11 school records in swimming, and Brayden now has five of them.”
