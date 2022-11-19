LEBANON, Mo. — They say defense wins championships.
The Carthage football team's defense certainly looked championship-worthy on Saturday afternoon.
Ranked No. 1 in Class 5, the Tigers forced four takeaways (recovered a trio of fumbles) and neutralized Lebanon’s potent offense in a 35-14 victory in the Class 5 state quarterfinals at LHS.
Carthage, improving to 11-1 on the season, will host Francis Howell next Saturday in the semifinals. It’s the first Final Four appearance for the Tigers since the 2019 campaign when Carthage captured its first state championship in school history.
And Carthage benefited from stellar defense in the early going. After turning the ball over on downs on its opening possession, Tigers’ defensive end Landon Freeman recovered a Lebanon fumble from 36 yards out with just over six minutes to play in the first quarter.
Carthage cashed in as quarterback Cooper Jadwin capped a six-play, 37-yard drive with a 14-yard TD run at the 3:24 mark.
But the Yellowjackets answered with a methodical 10-play, 61-yard drive that culminated into a short 3-yard TD run by Cade Musicia, knotting the score at 7 with 6:01 to play in the second quarter.
The Tigers threw a haymaker right back thanks to a nine-play, 62-yard drive. Running back Luke Gall capped it on a 4-yard run to paydirt, giving Carthage a one-score advantage with 2:06 left before halftime.
In the second half, the Tigers continued to put the clamps down defensively. Carthage forced Lebanon to go three-and-out on the opening drive and Mason Frisinger blocked the punt to put the Tigers in excellent field position.
And on the first play from scrimmage, Gall took a direct snap and scored a 23-yard TD run to balloon Carthage’s lead to 21-7 with 9:59 to play in the third quarter.
Then on the ensuing drive, Gall recovered a fumble for the Tigers’ fourth takeaway of the game. Carthage quickly capitalized as Clay Kinder fired a 16-yard TD strike to Hudson Moore, giving the Tigers a three-score advantage with 4:08 remaining in the third stanza.
A senior, Kinder stepped in for Jadwin at QB, who got banged up in the first half.
The Yellowjackets didn’t go down without a fight. Muscia punctuated a 14-play, 60-yard drive with a 2-yard rushing score to cut the Tigers’ lead to 28-14 with 10:20 to go.
But Carthage put the game on ice when Kinder hit Moore with a 22-yard TD connection on fourth down, pushing it back to a three-score ballgame with 4:02 left in the game.
Lebanon entered the contest as the fifth-ranked team in Class 5. The Yellowjackets end the season with a 11-2 record.
