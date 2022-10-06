Thirteen short months ago, Carthage’s Shay Gaddis was just entering high school and had never even played golf.
Fast forward to Thursday, Gaddis qualified for the girls state golf tournament. The sophomore shot a 15-over-par 86 to finish in a tie for seventh place as the Tigers competed in the Class 4 District 3 tournament at Schifferdecker Golf Course.
Gaddis was the area’s lone state qualifier in Class 4.
“Shay represents Carthage, for sure,” coach Jamie Newman said. “She represents the blue-collar feel of Carthage. That’s just how she is. She works really hard. She is deserving of this result because she has worked so hard. One of the hardest working kids I’ve ever seen. She’s out there every single day in the summer. She just started playing 13 months ago. That speaks for it right there. She is open to do whatever it takes to get better. I’m truly happy for her.”
Springfield Catholic won the team title with a score of 350. Kickapoo (367) was the runner-up, followed by Lee’s Summit (373), Raymore-Peculiar (373) and Lee’s Summit West (377) to round out the top 5 teams.
Lyla Louderbaugh of Springfield Catholic won medalist honors with a 1-under-par 70. Ozark’s Josey Roberts (72) finished second, followed by Springfield Catholic’s Grace Tiedemann (75), Lee’s Summit West’s Brylie Ellis (81) and Kickapoo’s Sarah Trotman (83).
Lee’s Summit’s Avery Sartain took sixth with a 84. Notre Dame’s Ava Hoehn and Ray-Pec’s Samantha Larkins tied with Gaddis for seventh, while Kickapoo’s Addison Christopher (87) was 10th and Republic’s Isabella Benson (89) and Ray-Pec’s Ava Kirkpatrick (92) were 11th and 12th, respectively.
The top 12 individuals advance to the state tournament to be held on Oct. 18-19 at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin.
Newman said the big postseason stage did not faze Gaddis on Thursday.
“She seemed comfortable with the stage,” Newman said. “She truly played like it was just golf, like she was playing in another tournament. I thought that was mature of her. Her approach was good, especially given she’s only played for 13 months.
"I felt like she handled herself well. The stage wasn’t too big for her. She was fine. She just played the next shot. She had some bad holes, but then she had a good hole and she had a good shot. She just kept moving on. It wasn’t a grind for her. She was just playing golf.”
Also competing for the Tigers was Addison Foust (101) and Brooklynn Detherage (148). Foust took 25th, while Detherage came in 62nd.
Joplin did not have a qualifier. The Eagles finished eighth in the team standings with a 434.
Lindsey Belnap shot a 101 to place 25th to lead Joplin. Drew Yockey (104, 32nd), Taylor Colson (113, 45th), Kenna Haley (116, 47th) and Chloe Friend (128, 58th) also competed for the Eagles.
Newman isn’t looking too far ahead as state now looms for Gaddis.
“Right now, I’m expecting just a good day of practice Monday,” Newman said. “I need to find a way to make this next week fun and relaxing, but still have her remain focused at the same time. We are going to get her short game comfortable. That’s the goal next week is to make sure she has a routine. She’s going back to basics right now and looking at her routine before shots, making sure she’s really solid on her routine.
“Next week, we will leverage that and do a lot of volume work on short game. The good about Twin (Hills) is the greens remind me a lot of Carthage. I don’t feel like we are going to a course where the greens are way different. This is the first time she will ever be at state, so I just want her to have a good experience and not have any regrets.”
