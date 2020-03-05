CARTHAGE, Mo. — Kale Schrader is staying close to home to pursue the sport he loves most.
A standout performer in football, wrestling and baseball at Carthage High School, Schrader signed a letter of intent Thursday to play football at Missouri Southern during a signing ceremony held at Carthage High School.
Schrader played linebacker and full back for the Class 5 state champion Tigers this past season. He’ll join former Carthage linebacker Colton Winder at MSSU, as well as fellow 2020 local signees James Boyd (defensive lineman, Joplin), Garrett Landis (kicker, Joplin) and area signee Clayton Cordova (offensive lineman, Aurora).
“I wanted to play college football my whole life,” Schrader said. “It’s really like a weight lifted off my shoulders to make my decision, and I’m excited to go play football.
“I played with a linebacker last year (at Carthage), Colton Winder. He's (at MSSU) and had a really great year. So I’m excited to get over there and play with him again.”
Winder, an MSSU freshman this past season, was an honorable mention to the all-MIAA football team after totaling 95 tackles — the second-most in the conference.
Now destined to join his former Carthage comrade at Southern, Schrader was a first-team all-state performer as well as the Class 5 Defensive Player of the Year in his final football campaign at CHS. He finished the season with 160 tackles, three sacks, 14 tackles for loss, one interception, two pass breakups and three forced fumbles.
“(Carthage football coach Jon Guidie) basically jumped on the table and said, ‘Hey, you guys need to be on this guy,’” MSSU head coach Jeff Sims said. “We paused and listened, and at the end of the day, we agreed with him. … I have no expectation for Kale to do anything but succeed with us.
“We obviously recruited another Carthage guy in Colton Winder, and I just think those two are cut from a different cloth. That high school program is doing a great job, and we feel like we now have two great kids from that program.”
As a three-time state placer and one-time state champion in wrestling, Schrader was also considering a wrestling offer from Division I North Dakota State. He was ranked top-15 nationally at his weight class after he went undefeated in his junior season en route to a state title. In his senior season, he was ranked No. 1 in the state before he suffered a stomach injury at the state tournament and injury defaulted to finish sixth.
“Football is really my No. 1 love,” Schrader said. “It’s my favorite sport. So I decided that’s what I want to do in college.”
“That’s what fired me up,” Sims said. “You’ve got a guy who can wrestle or play football at the next level, and he’s picking you. It’s obvious that he loves football, and we’re fired up for him and fired up because he’ll be playing with us.”
Schrader will compete in his final prep baseball season in the spring after being named a second-team all-COC performer in the sport last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.