ST. PETERS, Mo. — Carthage freshman Madison Riley finished 16th in the 100-yard butterfly on Saturday at the MSHSAA Class 2 Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Riley earned honorable mention all-state honors with her finish.
She was the lone area athlete competing in Saturday’s Class 2 finals.
Marquette won the team championship with 242 points and Kirkwood was second with 237.
Riley joined Thomas Jefferson’s Caroline Martucci, Lamar’s Meghan Watson, Carl Junction’s Emma Lacey and Skyler Sundy and the Carl Junction 200 freestyle relay team (Sundy, Carsyn Smith, Ally Montez and Lacey) as the area’s all-state performers.
Martucci, Watson and the Bulldogs earned all-state honors in Class 1 on Friday.
